Ryan Gosling (* 1980) Portrait KINO.de

Life & Work



Outsiders, sociopaths, teenagers in trouble, maladjusted drifters, youthful provocateurs and artist souls in turmoil are part of the preferred role repertoire of Ryan Gosling, who puts his characters between wild rebellion and self-destructive rebellion.

As a New York art student in “Stay”, Gosling suffers from Weltschmerz, makes bizarre predictions and upsets the life of the psychiatrist treating him (Ewan McGregor); he messes with his own beliefs because of his self-hatred as the Jewish skinhead Danny in “The Believer”; In Barbet Schroeder’s thriller “Mord nach Plan” (based on an authentic case that inspired Alfred Hitchcock to create “Cocktail for a Corpse”) he devises a perfidious, perfect murder of a fellow student and leads the investigating crime scene expert (Sandra Bullock) on his own with arrogant arrogance Track; in “The United States of Leland” he stabs a 15-year-old and ends up in a juvenile prison.

Ryan Gosling was born in Ontario, Canada in 1980 and grew up in a Mormon family. At the age of twelve he auditioned for a role on Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club, moved to Florida and was a member of the TV show alongside Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. Several TV roles later he appeared in the series “Kung Fu”, “Hercules” and in the title role as “Young Hercules”.

In the feature film, Gosling made his debut in 2000 as a player in the football drama “Against Every Rule”. The skinhead Danny in “The Believer” (2002) earned him a name overnight, the Sundance Jury Prize, nomination for the Independent Spirit Award and the Golden Aries of Russian critics.









Gosling became known to a larger audience alongside Rachel McAdams in “The Notebook” (2004), the story of a great summer love that begins when Gosling threatens to throw himself off the Ferris wheel if Rachel does not go out with him . The passionate kiss in the rain brought the couple, also in a life relationship, the MTV Movie Award 2005 for “Best Kiss”, they played it on stage. Gosling and McAdams were born in the hospital where The Notebook is set.

2006 Gosling is a drug addict teacher in “Half Nelson”, deputy prosecutor in “Fracture” and in Steven Soderbergh’s “Guerrilla” the Bolivian Colonel Ramirez, who brought down the revolutionary Ernesto Che Guevara.

Then begins a phase in Gosling’s career, which in the eyes of many critics raises him to the rank of an exceptional actor: He falls in love with a sex doll as a loner in “Lars and the Women”, he offers Michelle Williams in the relationship drama “Blue Valentine” a counterpart that made her Oscar nomination possible in the first place. After a foray into the comedy genre, when he taught Steve Carrell to hunt aprons in “Crazy, Stupid, Love”, he excelled in George Clooney’s political drama “The Ides of March” as a political child prodigy who pulled the strings behind the scenes in the US -Presidential election campaign stumbles over his self-esteem and the pitfalls of political intrigues.

For the Danish directorial prodigy Nicolas Winding Refn (“Walhalla Rising”) Gosling is now in his US debut “Drive” (director award in Cannes!) A stuntman who drives the Mafia at night and proves that breathtaking action and nuance Performing arts do not have to contradict each other.

Gosling, privately linked to Sandra Bullock for a while, is an accomplished jazz guitarist. His favorite film is “Beyond Eden” with James Dean.