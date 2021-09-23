Roman by Angelika Klüssendorf: The Curse of Fate – Culture

Hilde was married to Walter for forty years. She endured his moods for forty years. Only when he is terminally ill does the “lifelong anger” disappear. Walter is developing into the almost sensitive man that Hilde has always wanted. In the long marriage, she could not even remember whether “she was in love with him at all”. After the wedding, they moved to an East German village. Walter worked as a “forestry brigade leader”. Hilde had other plans.

She wrote poems and short stories, was in the “circle of writing workers”. But why did she not care about her literary talent, why did she stay with Walter all these years, who gave himself up to his frustration after the end of the GDR? The sobering answer: “She just couldn’t manage to say no.”

When a boy in the neighborhood loses his left lower leg in a motorcycle accident, Walter mumbles an angry word to himself: “It’s your own fault”. Every year he gives his wife a rubber tree on her wedding day. “In the meantime an ugly little forest grew in your living room,” states the personal narrator. With amusing sarcasm, Angelika Klüssendorf describes a marriage hell in her novel “Thirty-Fourth September”, which is not noticeable in the village, because there are other people living there with seemingly incomprehensible, but grotesquely consistent biographies.

For example a guy named Eisenalex, of whom it is said that he can neither read nor write and that he goes “to shit in the forest”. This nameless village was never an idyll, but now something is happening that disturbs even the spiteful neighbors. Walter is murdered and Hilde is suspected of having split her husband’s skull with an ax because she disappeared from the ground shortly after the crime.

Klüssendorf could tell a classic crime story with this plot. But it is more about the question of what remains of man when he has established himself in a constant lovelessness. In parallel to the events in the village, we follow Walter in the realm of the dead, who doesn’t know exactly what happened and first has to deal with his strange life after death. The dead do not spend their future time either in the kingdom of heaven or in a blazing inferno. They are also not condemned to passivity, but behave as repugnant as ever: A badly jealous guy who is only called “the beautiful Karl” sneaks after “his widow with an erect penis and bitterly chews on his fingernails”. Meanwhile, things are not much more erotic among the living. The village doctor Dr. Kies can no longer smell his wife, the “smell of her skin as little as the penetrating lilac scent of her perfume”.









Steven Spielberg makes a guest appearance

Klüssendorf tells of “rudeness and humiliation” that neither a dear nor a punishing god can get out of the world. Not even death frees people from the shame of life, and this realization not only makes the murdered Walter shudder. Especially since he doesn’t even know exactly what a monster he once was. Existence after death could not be described more bleakly.

Many sad figures walk through this nihilistic nirvana, whereby it remains deliberately unclear who has come up with the rules in this realm. What is known is that the dead cannot look beyond their well-known radius even in the afterlife. “Now I finally know what hell is – to be buried in the village that you wanted to leave,” says a ghost woman, who is called “the crazy one” but has clearly outlined the curse of her fate.

[Angelika Klüssendorf: Vierundreißigster September. Roman. Piper Verlag, München 2021. 217 Seiten, 22 €.]

Of course, this novel can be read as a German-German village novel, with bizarre characters and strange events, such as a short guest appearance by Steven Spielberg, which will not enrich the village chronicle any further. Recently the “vaporizing” of German-language prose was lamented and, in addition to Juli Zeh, Angelika Klüssendorf was mentioned. But this ranking is a misunderstanding, especially in the somewhat drawer-shaped reduction.

An abyss lurks behind the simple basic constellation

“Thirty-fourth September” is a novel that breaks out of thought structures with the very title. It should be understood more as a dialogue between a radically curious author and death, as a poetic alternative to the well-known ideas of Hades and Elysium. It is part of the finesse of this literature that behind the supposedly simple basic constellation lurks an abyss which, depending on the worldview or religion, makes you breathe a sigh of relief or startle. The book is a post-Christian work in which the idea of ​​a (albeit ineffective) God has not disappeared.

What Angelika Klüssendorf accomplishes in terms of content, she also shows in her elegant, precise language: The melancholy lacony of her sentences can tempt you to only perceive the aesthetic surface, to let yourself be carried away by the pleasantly eerie tone through the pages. But on closer reading, breaks in the prose can be seen, rhetorical barbs and curious words that act as stumbling blocks.

The fact that only dead Walter is allowed to monologue in the first person is as paradoxical as it is fitting. The biting humor plays an essential role in this mind game anyway. One constantly has to laugh at the madness of both the still halfway vital characters and those who have literally died. Her biographical riddles are neither resolved nor do they make any deeper sense posthumously. In the end, earthly life purrs into unrelated highlights that disappear into a black hole of words. Anyone who does not know how to enjoy every minute on earth under these circumstances, whether in the village or elsewhere, is really “to blame”.