Robert Downey Jr. talks about Iron Man’s return to the MCU · KINO.de

In the future, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will have to do without Tony Stark. Or not?

Tony Stark is said to be in “Black Widow”

– Warning: Spoilers for “Avengers: Endgame” will follow –

The MCU’s next few years have largely been determined and it doesn’t look like Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) has a place in it. After all, he died a hero’s death in Avengers: Endgame and the future belongs to other Marvel heroes. Or is the face of the MCU returning?

In conversation with Extra TV about his new film “The fantastic journey of Dr. Dolittle, ”Robert Downey Jr. was also asked if Iron Man could ever reappear at the MCU. His answer should arouse hope in some fans: “Yes, anything could happen.” However, the Hollywood star immediately said that he was ready to draw a line. According to him, the MCU is already on a journey in which they want to try out a lot and he is looking forward to seeing how it all develops.

We give you a foretaste of the MCU future here:

At the beginning of the year Robert Downey Jr. also gave an interview that hit a similar line. He didn't want to rule out a return of Iron Man to Parade, but he also said: "The war is over for me." He is currently looking for happiness elsewhere, including in "The fantastic journey of Dr. Dolittle ", which will start in German cinemas on January 30, 2020.









So if you want to see the MCU star again, you will soon get the chance – especially since he is actually supposed to return to the MCU this year. Tony Stark is reportedly starring in Black Widow, which launches April 30, 2020. His appearance there is possible without any problems, as the film takes place shortly after “The First Avenger: Civil War”. It is still unclear whether Robert Downey Jr. will record new scenes or use existing ones.

In addition, he should speak in the animated series “Marvel’s What If …?” Iron Man, at least that’s what Jeff Goldblum claimed in an interview. A subsequent report, however, reports that Goldblum just made a mistake and that Robert Downey Jr. will not set his MCU character to music after all. At this point, too, fans have to be patient.

Is Robert Downey Jr. returning for Iron Heart?

A “real” return of Tony Stark to the MCU would undoubtedly be possible, after all, the Marvel Comics already proved umpteen times that dead characters never stay dead for long. The movies are of course tied to human stars, which is why age plays a role. The MCU could resort to a trick and not bring Robert Downey Jr. back directly. Iron Heart’s debut seems only a matter of time, especially since Robert Downey Jr. himself spoke out for it. In the comics, the superhero and successor to Iron Man could at least fall back on Tony Stark as her suit AI. So if Robert Downey Jr. feels like it, he won’t be able to return without any problems for a few years.

But the question arises as to whether fans want that at all. He is undoubtedly the face of the MCU and accordingly popular. For this reason, many would not contradict a return in their first impulse. However, Tony Stark was given a gigantic, emotional and fitting farewell with “Avengers: Endgame”. A return could dilute this successful last impression. Probably for this reason too, Robert Downey Jr. will consider more than once whether he even wants to go back to the MCU. Anyone who nevertheless wishes to meet again can cling to the hope that, as is well known, dies last.

