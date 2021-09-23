Robert Downey Jr. pulls out of the affair suspiciously

Warning, spoilers for Avengers 4: Last year we not only saw the final battle against villain Thanos in the cinema, but also the farewell performance of Robert Downey Jr. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He heroically sacrificed himself in the final minutes of Avengers 4: Endgame to save his friends and the universe. But was that really the last appearance of Iron Man aka Tony Stark?

Robert Downey Jr. on possible return as Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. is currently promoting his new film, The Fantastic Journey of Dr. Dolittle. At the press events, journalists not only ask him about the talking animals, but also about his return as Iron Man. Cinema blend has taken up one of his answers – and it is not as clear as you might think. Robert Downey Jr. doesn’t really want to commit himself.



I’m not sure. Are we negotiating now? I’m very happy that I ended up where I did. I’m very lucky that I’m not the type – I try to keep it stylish. We will see.

© Disney





Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers 4: Endgame

This is an answer that at first glance doesn’t seem like anything because it evades the question. But that’s the most important piece of information here: Why can’t Robert Downey Jr. just bring it to an end and say goodbye to Tony Stark? One look at MCU history is enough to know that deceased characters are never actually dead. On the contrary: they keep coming back.

Iron Man possibly in Black Widow and What If …?

Be it in the form of a series, a flashback or a prequel, as we are currently experiencing in the case of Black Widow: Just like Iron Man, the superhero embodied by Scarlett Johansson blessed the temporal in Avengers 4: Endgame. There were also rumors that Iron Man could appear in some form in this film. Then there’s the What If …? Animation series reinvents iconic MCU moments.

Many stars in the franchise are slated to return as part of the Disney + series to give their characters their voices. Why not Robert Downey Jr.? The fact that he reacted so evasively to the Iron Man question on the Dolittle press tour could well be because conversations have already taken place in the background. We will keep you up to date on all further developments.

The next MCU movie to hit theaters is Black Widow. Who knows, maybe we’ll see Iron Man on April 30, 2020 again in the form of a brief cameo.

Do you think we’ll see Robert Downey Jr. again as Iron Man?