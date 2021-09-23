Robert Downey Jr. and Anne Hathaway nominated

Los Angeles. “Iron Man” star Robert Downey Jr. (55) and Oscar winner Anne Hathaway (38, “Les Misérables”) could be awarded Hollywood ridiculous prices at the end of April. The distributors of the “Golden Raspberries” or “Razzies” announced the nominations for the not very serious prizes on Friday (local time).

Downey Jr. landed his vet role in “The Fantastic Journey of Dr. Dolittle ”in the category“ Worst Leading Actor ”. Hathaway is for the Netflix film “The Last Thing He Wanted” and “Hexen hexen” as the worst leading actress in the running. With her, among others, Kate Hudson (“Music”) and Katie Holmes (“The Secret – Dare to dream”) are nominated.









Worst film: “365 days”, “Fantasy Island” “and” Music “nominated

In the category “Worst Film”, for example, the Polish erotic drama “365 Days”, the horror film “Fantasy Island” ”and the musical film“ Music ”, the directorial debut of the singer Sia, come together. With six nominations each, “365 days” and “The fantastic journey of Dr. Dolittle “the top candidates at the 41st ridiculous award ceremony.

The “Razzies” (short for Raspberry / Raspberry) were brought into being in 1980 by the film buff John Wilson as a counterpart to the glamorous Academy Awards. According to the group, more than 1,000 members from the United States and two dozen other countries are voting.

The “winners” are traditionally announced on the day before the Oscar gala, which this year will take place on April 25th. This Monday the Hollywood Film Academy announces the Oscar nominations.