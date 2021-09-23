Rihanna with a hot trailer for her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

September 22, 2021 – Stefan Angele

Radio Hamburg megastar Rihanna has not earned her bread with music for a long time, but now very, very successfully as a fashion and jewelry designer and with the sale of a cosmetics line. For her clothing line Savage X Fenty there is of course also the right underwear, which Rihanna will present on Friday (September 24th) at a big fashion show. There has been a pretty hot trailer for it since Tuesday (21.09.).

Megastars give each other the handle

What a great event the show will be in the end is made pretty clear by the trailer, which is bursting with opulence. And fans can really look forward to an event of superlatives. Among others, Nas, Daddy Yankee, Ricky Martin, Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and many, many more should appear. Wow!









Show on Amazon Prime

Rihanna only wrote on an announcement about the show: “We’re all waiting for the show and I know you’re all not ready for it!” You can watch the complete show on Friday (24.09.) Incidentally, see worldwide on Amazon Prime. So take a look at what Rihanna is bringing to the stage for an underwear megastar masterpiece.

