Friday, September 24, 2021
HomeNewsRihanna with a hot trailer for her Savage X Fenty Show Vol....
News

Rihanna with a hot trailer for her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

By Sonia Gupta
0
65




September 22, 2021 – Stefan Angele

Radio Hamburg megastar Rihanna has not earned her bread with music for a long time, but now very, very successfully as a fashion and jewelry designer and with the sale of a cosmetics line. For her clothing line Savage X Fenty there is of course also the right underwear, which Rihanna will present on Friday (September 24th) at a big fashion show. There has been a pretty hot trailer for it since Tuesday (21.09.).

Megastars give each other the handle

What a great event the show will be in the end is made pretty clear by the trailer, which is bursting with opulence. And fans can really look forward to an event of superlatives. Among others, Nas, Daddy Yankee, Ricky Martin, Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and many, many more should appear. Wow!




Show on Amazon Prime

Rihanna only wrote on an announcement about the show: “We’re all waiting for the show and I know you’re all not ready for it!” You can watch the complete show on Friday (24.09.) Incidentally, see worldwide on Amazon Prime. So take a look at what Rihanna is bringing to the stage for an underwear megastar masterpiece.

The best music from Rihanna

No matter how long we have to wait, you will of course get the best music by Rihanna with all its mega hits in the program on Radio Hamburg. Just turn it on. You can easily do it via the web player right here on the website or else for example the Radio Hamburg app.


Previous articleKylie Jenner exercises twice a day!
Next articleCriminals caught in Bulgaria: gang advertises with Stallone’s fake passport
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv