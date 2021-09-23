Thursday, September 23, 2021
Rihanna: Success is scary

By Sonia Gupta
According to the publication, she made her fortune with her fashion and beauty brand Fenty and the income from her music career. Despite her continued success, Rihanna finds it intimidating to be called an “icon”. In an interview with ‘Extra’ she revealed: “It’s scary. I think about it all the time. I consciously think about it because … I get scared when the podium is mentioned. We’ll bring you up there and they want you up there I actually want to stay on the ground. I want to feel my feet on the ground because then I know I can’t fall deep, right? I don’t want to be an icon. I want to remember who I am. “




Rihanna, on the other hand, does not find it unpleasant that she is a role model for many young people. Nevertheless, she emphasizes that she admires her fans as much as she admires the ‘Work’ interpreter. In the conversation she continues: “That’s why it’s all worth it. I want it. That’s what I’ve worked for. I want to be able to share my inspiration, I want to be an inspiration and I also want to be inspired by my fans, by The people who look up to me, I look up to them. We respect each other in the same way, because without them I wouldn’t be here. ” Unlike most of her fans, Rihanna can now call her own a fortune of 1.7 billion dollars (the equivalent of around 1.45 billion euros). This makes her the richest female pop star in the world.

