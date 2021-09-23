Review – The series “Homecoming” with Julia Roberts – Medien

Prominent Hollywood stars who get involved in series roles are no longer the exception, but the rule. The new Amazon production Homecoming, the original version of which has been available to Prime customers since Friday (a dubbed version will follow), has nevertheless achieved a very special coup with the casting of the main role: Julia Roberts, who likes to make herself rare in the cinema (her new film Ben is back starts in December), has after guest roles in Friends and Law & Order never again showed interest in serial storytelling on the screen in the 1990s.

The story was first developed and broadcast as a podcast, then Hollywood grabbed it

The Oscar winner now embodies Heidi Bergman, who, as a therapist for the recently opened homecoming program, looks after returned soldiers such as the level-headed Walter (Stephan James). Four years later, in 2022, she works as a waitress in a small town, where one day an investigator (Shea Whigham) shows up and has questions about what was going on at the facility and its parent company. Questions that the audience also asks. How much does Heidi know herself? What has your boss at the time, the smug Colin Belfast (Bobby Cannavale), to do with the matter? And what became of your favorite patient, Walter?

If this story sounds familiar, you could be a podcast fan: this is the format in which Homecoming originated on iTunes two years ago. Micah Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz, as authors until then rather blank pages, came up with them in order to benefit from the podcast boom, which was still quite fresh at the time. “We were specifically looking for a thriller plot that could be told in small bites and, above all, only through conversations,” recalls Horowitz. “The most obvious idea was a therapy situation – and from this thought we developed our story. The fact that it was precisely the post-traumatic stress disorders of soldiers that then became the hook was more of a coincidence.”

The podcast was not intended as a stepping stone to Hollywood, even if, thanks to the financially strong Gimlet Media company, prominent speakers such as Catherine Keener and Oscar Isaac could be won straight away. “We were really interested in this very specific podcast format and the challenge of consciously telling a story without pictures,” says Bloomberg. When the series rights were sold just two months after the start of Homecoming and the two set to take on the adaptation themselves, the top priority was not to lose sight of the origins: “Of course we wanted to use all the possibilities on the one hand that suddenly appeared visually in this story. But on the other hand, it was important for us to defy certain series conventions and stay narrative close to the podcast format. “









The fact that precisely this goal has now been implemented in the most remarkable way in the ten series episodes is due not least to the fact that none other than Sam Esmail was enthusiastic about the scripts by Bloomberg and Horowitz. Of the Mr. Robot-Macher, as a director, is thematically and stylistically in his element. He interweaves paranoia, conspiracy theories and questionable to criminal practices of large corporations and institutions with intimate conversational situations to create an atmospherically dense thriller that breathes the spirit of Hitchcock as well as of 1970s films The three days of the Condor.

Tension and atmosphere build up somewhat slowly in Homecoming, but the fact that you stick with it from the start is due to the numerous moments of irritation that should astonish even experienced series watchers. Not only in terms of content, one gropes in the dark for a long time in the back and forth between the two time levels, where the journey is going, also that each episode is only 30 minutes long, proves to be a delightful surprise. In addition, there are visual decisions such as showing all future scenes in the claustrophobically narrow format of a mobile phone video. A conclusive explanation for this will be provided in a later episode. At first, however, one is also a little alienated by this.

She always brings moments of lightness and humor into play – very rare in thrillers

There is also no danger that Esmail attaches too great importance to stylistic elements such as long bird’s-eye views, because an excellent ensemble ensures that you stay on the ground. Right down to the smallest supporting roles, Homecoming is excellently cast with Sissy Spacek, Dermot Mulroney, Hong Chau or Marianne Jean-Baptiste, but of course it’s Roberts who carries the series. The chemistry between her and Stephan James (the one in the movie Legends time Jesse Owens already played) is amazing, and between the two very different facets of her character, she can convince with her game as she has not for years. Not to mention that she always creates moments of lightness and humor that most drama and thriller series of these days are sorely lacking.

Homecoming increases with each episode, and while open questions are answered step by step, after the last episode there is suddenly a new one in the room. Because because the first season is – fortunately! – proves to be a self-contained narrative, one can hardly imagine how it will go on in the second one, which has already been ordered. Bloomberg and Horowitz, who are already writing the new scripts, are silent and grin. Only this much comes out of their lips: “Of course, we recommend everyone to listen to the second season of the podcast as well. But we do not go so far as to say that this also prepares you for the second season of the series.”

Homecoming, at Amazon Prime.