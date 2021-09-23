Reese Witherspoon: mega-deal makes actress super rich

Reese Witherspoon, here in January 2020, suddenly became the richest actress in the world.

As “Elle Woods” Reese Witherspoon conquered the big screen with “Naturally Blond”. 21 years after her film hit, she can look forward to a very special title: She is the richest actress in the world.

by Simone Jülicher (juel)



Los Angeles. It is a mega-deal that Reese Witherspoon (45) signed on Monday (August 2nd) and that overnight made the American the richest actress in the world.

The contract partner is the US investment firm Blackstone, which has secured a majority stake in Reese Witherspoon’s company. The actress founded her own production company “Hello Sunshine” in 2016. Reese Witherspoon used it to produce TV series such as “Big Little Lies” and “Little Fires Everywhere”.

Reese Witherspoon signs mega-deal with Blackstone

Industry insiders put the mega-deal at $ 900 million (about 758 million euros). The US business magazine “Forbes” named Witherspoon the richest actress in the world. Her estimated net worth is now $ 400 million.





However, the actress will not withdraw from the company entirely. It retains a share of at least 18 percent. By selling about half of her previous stake, she can “make an estimated $ 120 million after tax,” according to Forbes magazine.









The rest of the fortune comes from the income from her career as an actress. Witherspoon has been in business for 30 years, but it wasn’t until 2021 that she managed to place herself at number 1 of the highest-paid Hollywood women, ahead of her colleague Sofía Vergara (49, “Modern Family”). Sofía Vergara caused a stir with her anal slip of the tongue at the 2017 Golden Globes, now she has been overtaken by Witherspoon.

Reese Witherspoon is the richest actress in the world

The 45-year-old also announced her contract conclusion on Instagram and wrote: “What a great day.” Her plan to strengthen the image of women in the media industry has worked out. Witherspoon sees the partnership as a great opportunity for the future.

Reese Witherspoon’s goal: “Filmmakers, authors and creatives of all backgrounds and experience should have the opportunity to tell their stories in their own way and to reach a larger audience that recognizes that their stories are important.” (Sj)