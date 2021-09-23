Reese Witherspoon is happy about her son’s first single

Dance performance for the new single

This is what enthusiasm looks like: Actress Reese Witherspoon (44) dances for her followers on Instagram. The 44-year-old also has every reason to be happy: her son recently released his first single. Reese now performs the appropriate dance steps to match his music.

“Long run” is her son’s debut

“When your kid gets their first single … you have to dance”. Reese Witherspoon is obviously delighted with her son’s debut. Deacon Reese Phillippe (16) composed the piece “Long Run”. The piece is sung by the Scottish artist Nina Nesbitt. Deacon and his mother Reese listen to the recently released number together. The actress cannot hold herself in her seat – and starts dancing! The 16-year-old is certainly delighted with his mother’s enthusiasm. Nevertheless, he reacts rather embarrassed to her dance performance.







On the road to success both privately and professionally

Deacon Reese Witherspoon is the son of Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe (45). The couple separated in 2008. Daughter Ava Elisabeth Phillippe (20) also comes from the marriage.

Reese Witherspoon has been a successful film and series actress for almost 30 years. She was even awarded an Oscar for her role in “Walk the Line”. She can currently be seen in the series “Little Fires everywhere”.