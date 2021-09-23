Thursday, September 23, 2021
Reese Witherspoon and Julia Roberts: New Apple series is a “childhood dream”

By Vimal Kumar
Reese Witherspoon and Julia Roberts
New Apple series is a “childhood dream”

Julia Roberts (r.) Takes on the lead role in a new Apple series, Reese Witherspoon (l.) Is her producer.

Julia Roberts (r.) Takes on the lead role in a new Apple series, Reese Witherspoon (l.) Is her producer.

© imago images / UPI Photo

Reese Witherspoon is on board as producer of the new Julia Roberts series “The Last Thing He Told Me”. A true childhood dream …




The streaming offer of the tech giant Apple has another prominent addition: Oscar winner Julia Roberts (53, “Homecoming”) will star in the new series “The Last Thing He Told Me”. The special thing about the deal: The series is made possible by Reese Witherspoon (44) company Hello Sunshine, which has already produced its own Apple series “The Morning Show” alongside Jennifer Aniston (51).

Witherspoon was excited to announce the new cooperation with Julia Roberts via Twitter. With this collaboration, all of her childhood dreams have now come true. Witherspoon herself, however, will probably not take on a role in the new series, but will only be on board as a producer.

The industry services “The Hollywood Reporter” and “Deadline” initially reported on the new Apple TV + product. It says that Roberts will play a woman who develops a special relationship with her stepdaughter after the disappearance of her husband.

Vimal Kumar
