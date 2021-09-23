“Queen of Black Hair”: Fans celebrate the return of the “old” Katy Perry

Katy Perry posted two photos in completely different looks on Instagram within a week. screenshot: instagram

December 15, 2020, 10:43 am December 15, 2020, 10:44 am

Katy Perry has not only shaped a generation as a pop singer, she is also a style icon in the fashion world. The American often adorns her shows and live performances with flashy costumes and eye-catching hairstyles.

The 36-year-old has now shown that she is still full of surprises. First, a week ago Katy Perry posted a picture on Instagram in which she can be seen with a shiny wall mane. The head of hair is a hit with the fans, but only for a short time.

On Monday, the superstar brought out a complete makeover. Katy Perry posted a picture of herself with straight, black hair and a pony on Instagram.









The singer is known for experimenting with her looks, but a change like this, in a week, is a fast pace for Katy Perry too. The speculation as to whether the new hairstyle could be a wig remains uncommented.

Perry fans celebrate new old look

Your followers don’t care. In the comments below the photo, Katy Perry fans celebrate the megastar’s “new old look”. Some associate this look with the return of an “old” Katy Perry from a time when world hits like “Teenage Dream” or “Firework” hit the charts.

“Queen of black hair” writes a user under the post. “Is it 2010?” Asks another. “The queen is back,” writes another user. Whether this look will also bring about musical changes, whether Katy Perry will soon come around the corner with a new album, remains to be seen.

Katy Perry released the album “Smile” earlier this year, which is why the American pop icon should remain musically calm for the time being.

(vdv)