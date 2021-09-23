Princess Charlène: Sentimental video! You missed a “magical” evening

While Princess Charlène is stuck in South Africa, normal life in Monaco continues. The “Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean” will now take place on September 23, 2021 – without the Princess.

Several charity events are held in Monaco every year. But only one of them brings Hollywood greats together in the principality. Leonardo DiCaprio, 46, Gloria Gaynor, 78, Katy Perry, 36, Orlando Bloom, 44, Sting, 69, and many others have attended the Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean to raise funds for ocean conservation collect.

An evening that Princess Charlène, 43, and Prince Albert, 63, never miss. The princely couple and their foundation are hosting the gala.

Princess Charlène is in South Africa while Monaco is celebrating



But this year Charlène has to do without the glamorous evening. The 43-year-old has been stuck in South Africa since May of this year, a severe ear, nose and throat infection is currently making it impossible for her to fly back home. She even had to be hospitalized after a collapse in early September and has been recovering since then.





Wistful lines from Prince Albert’s wife



Almost wistfully, the princess is now sending greetings to Monaco and wishes the guests of the charity event “every success and a magical moment”. The Instagram video underlines Charlène with dramatic music, she also shows a photo of herself in the water, she wears a silver diadem on her head. “Just as I was born out of the ocean, the ocean was born out of me. I’ll present you a piece of both,” writes the swimmer about her sentimental clip and once again makes it clear how much the protection of the oceans is important to her.

The fact that the princess signs her statement alone is a strong indication that she will actually not accompany her husband and, contrary to some expectations, will not appear as a “surprise guest” at the gala.









Congratulations are collected under your post. Fans of the princess regret that Charlène cannot take part in the elegant event. “Beautiful as always. Take care of yourself and get well,” writes one user, another commented: “When I can no longer smell the sea, I start to miss my home! Hopefully the evening is a success.”

This is how the charity gala goes



Guests enjoy a cocktail reception in the Princely Palace, then a dinner by a Michelin-starred chef while famous artists perform. This is followed by an auction. In addition, the guests are offered exclusive tickets.

For example, a horse ride with Madonna, 63, in Portugal went to the highest bidder for 450,000 euros, while a vacation in Zanzibar with supermodel Toni Garrn, 29, cost around 300,000 euros. One of the most expensive acquisitions was the world’s first electric luxury motorboat “Vita”, which was specially designed for the auction by the Italian company “Garage Italia” and sold for 1.8 million euros.

All funds raised will be used to finance projects of the Prince of Monaco Foundation for the development and promotion of initiatives to protect the oceans and the environment.

