Prince of Bel-Air: Will Smith announces the date of the reunion – entertainment

It is finally clear when the reunion of the “Prince of Bel-Air” cast around Will Smith will be broadcast. At least US fans don’t have to wait a week.

The US fans of the popular sitcom “The Prince of Bel-Air” have received an early present from lead actor Will Smith (52) for the upcoming Thanksgiving festival. At least that’s how the actor sees it in a self-recorded video clip on his YouTube page and expects numerous “Thank you, Will!” Comments from his followers. For what? For the first trailer for the announced reunion special, the date of which Smith immediately reveals. The time will come on November 19th, in less than a week.









In the roughly two-minute preview you can see how all the main characters still alive on the show meet in the TV living room that was the linchpin of the series for six seasons. In addition to Smith, Daphne Reid (72, Aunt Vivian Banks), Alfonso Ribeiro (49, Charlton Banks), Karyn Parsons (54, Hilary Banks), Tatyana Ali (41, Ashley Banks), Joseph Marcell (72, Butler Geoffrey) can be seen ) as well as Jeffrey A. Townes (55), who embodied Will’s best chaotic buddy Jazz.

Mourning Uncle Phil

They all hug each other for joy in the trailer. But tears also flow in Special for the 30th anniversary. Head of the family Philip “Uncle Phil” Banks could not return to his former living room – actor James Avery died in 2013 at the age of 68 due to complications during heart surgery.

But there will be another unexpected returnee, as the video teasers. Actress Janet Hubert (64), who played Aunt Vivian in the first three seasons, but was replaced by Reid after an argument with Smith, will also have a say – much to the surprise of the other stars.







The special was filmed on September 10, 2020, exactly 30 years after the sitcom first flickered on TV screens. The “Prince of Bel-Air” reunion can be seen exclusively on the US streaming service HBO Max. It is still unclear whether the offer will also come to Germany.