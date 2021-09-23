Preview: TV tips on Thursday | STERN.de

8:15 p.m., VOX, Fast & Furious 6, action thriller



Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Brian O’Connor (Paul Walker) live peacefully with their families in the Canary Islands. Financially, they are secure and could enjoy their retirement – if it weren’t for the certainty of never going back home. But then FBI agent Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) makes the thieves an offer: If they manage to catch the gangster Shaw (Luke Evans), they will be forgiven for all crimes. But Shaw gets help from an old friend: Dom’s friend Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), believed to be dead, is involved in the robberies.

8:15 p.m., Das Erste / ZDF, Federal Parliament election 2021, discussion



ARD and ZDF jointly broadcast the final round of the top candidates from all parties represented in the Bundestag. The hosts are Tina Hassel, director of the ARD capital studio, and Theo Koll, director of the ZDF capital studio. The broadcast is one of the last opportunities to demarcate the positions again and to fight for the votes of the interested viewers.









8:15 p.m., ProSieben, Die Job-Tourists: We are now learning something right, show



Laura Karasek, Riccardo Simonetti, Marco Schreyl, Simon Gosejohann, Panagiota Petridou and Mario Basler swap their celebrity life for a demanding everyday training at the Schlosshotel Kronberg near Frankfurt.

8:15 p.m., rbb, A Scot doesn’t make a summer yet, comedy



Doug (David Tennant) travels to Scotland with his wife Abi (Rosamund Pike) and their three children to the birthday party of his father Gordie (Billie Connolly), who has cancer. To keep the stress away from him, Doug and Abi want to hide the fact that they are about to divorce and Abi has already moved out of the house with the children. They encourage their children to act as a good family for their relatives. But Grandpa Gordie quickly realizes that something is wrong in the family.

10:55 p.m., VOX, Transporter 3, action thriller



Frank Martin (Jason Statham) had actually decided to give up his job as a transporter for highly sensitive goods. But he made his plans without former Delta Force soldier Jonas Johnson (Robert Knepper). On behalf of the waste management company Ecocorp, Johnson kidnapped Valentina (Natalya Rudakova), the daughter of the Ukrainian Environment Minister Vasilev. Ecocorp wants to extort an official permit for the disposal of toxic waste in Ukraine.

