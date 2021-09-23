Polkadot Staking: How to Stake DOT

While mining was once the dominant way to earn rewards on a blockchain network, staking has now grown in popularity. Projects like Ethereum move on to staking via upgrades, while others start staking support from the start. One such project that is gaining momentum is Polkadot (DOT).

In this guide, we’re going to go through the protocol and then teach you how to do that Polkadot staking functions.

This is what awaits you in this article:

The Basics of Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot was founded in 2020 with the aim of establishing a platform of blockchain networks similar to Ethereum. The project works through a main chain and a number of parallel chains or para-chains. Parachains are networks created by developers based on the polygon protocol. Parachains each have their own rules and guidelines, which essentially function as their own decentralized application (DApp).

The parachains process and manage the transactions, which are then sent to the relay chain for permanent validation. This two-step process means the relay chain is less congested and ensures that Polkadot can scale to hundreds, if not thousands, of transactions per second.

Why can we stake polkadot?

Polkadot runs on a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus methodwhich means that users have their assets stake or Curls (lock) to participate. By staking their assets, users increase the security of the network – and the stakers earn interest in return.

However, Polkadot’s PoS system differs from others in the Validator and Nominator categories. Validators work similarly to other PoS networks in that they simply validate blocks of transactions. However, other projects randomly nominate a validator based on their share. On Polkadot, nominators vote on who can validate blocks. The validator path is the easiest way to stake polkadot. But traditional polkadot staking also rewards you with winnings.

The asset was launched in August 2020 with a price range of $ 4 to $ 6. However, the project took off quickly at the start of the new year and saw a massive surge in prices to the $ 30-40 range. Despite a sharp drop in the summer of 2021, Polkadot remains priced between $ 30 and $ 40.

Polkadot Staking: You have to pay attention to that

Polkadot staking – that sounds like a promising passive income. But it’s that simple DOT staking not. So now let’s look at what you’re doing DOT staking there is to be observed.

Nomination Period

Every four hours, the nominees vote on who they want to validate. After four hours, new users can step up their intentions by staking more DOT than others. If you just stalk a little DOT, you probably won’t become the validator straight away.

Slashing

When a staker acts in bad faith, the protocol decreases its holdings – the run time is shortened. For example, when the malicious actor tries to validate a modified transaction or when it stays offline for a while. If they behave badly, a staker loses a percentage of the wealth they hold.

inflation

Like the US dollar, polkadot is an inflationary currency. There is no limit to the number of existing DOTs and the amount in circulation will continue to grow as long as the project continues.

Polkadot staking has some advantages …

Generate passive income

As with staking in any blockchain-based project, users receive rewards for their staking efforts. By simply holding assets in a wallet and staying connected to the network, you can build passive income. Participate in a larger community

Validators and nominators work hard to ensure that the Polkadot network is a safe place for transactions. As a staker, you become part of this community and you will be rewarded for it. Easy entry

While there are several ways to get started staking DOT – some more complex than others – signing up for an exchange and buying DOT is easy! From there, you can make the process as easy or difficult as you’d like.

But also disadvantages!

Funds are blocked

With Polkadot Staking, your funds are tied to the Polkadot Network. While you can technically withdraw it at any time, it comes with a loss of your interest. The pressure is high

When you stalk polkadot, you’re also signaling to the network that you want to participate. If you don’t stay connected to the network, you run the risk of losing your earnings.

If you are voting on validators – take the time to study them to avoid losing money. Because if a validator you voted on does badly, you could also face cutbacks in profits.

DOT staking: this is how polkadot staking works

Now that you understand the pros and cons of DOT staking, let’s take a look at how it all works.

1. On-Chain: Become a masternode

As mentioned above, there are several ways you can use the DOT staking to start. The first method, which we will describe in detail, is to become a masternode.

Masternodes are only for hardcore DOT supporters. It is quite difficult to set up and requires that you have a dedicated computer connected to the network 24/7. This connected machine also needs to be powerful, which means you need to invest in good hardware to get started.

The Polkadot Wiki has instructions on how to set up a masternode, but emphasizes that the process is for dedicated users only. To become a masternode, you have to download certain software and learn to use binary commands.

2. Use of an exchange

Using an exchange is probably the easiest way to stake DOT. Using Kraken as an example, we will show you how DOT staking works.

Step 1: Sign into Kraken by going to the Kraken website and clicking Create Account.

Step 2: Enter your account information and click Create Account.









Step 3: After you have signed up, choose Buy Crypto.

Step 4: Make sure you are in the Buy section and select Polkadot from the drop down menu.

Step 5: From there you enter your banking information and you are then officially the owner of the Polkadot cryptocurrency. Step 6: Now select the EARN tab. Step 7: You will then be taken to a list of staking assets. Select Staking in the top right corner of the page. Step 8: Select Polkadot in the previous drop-down box, enter the amount you want to stake.

Now you know how Polkadot staking works on Kraken! Note, however, that using this exchange has some advantages and disadvantages.

Using an exchange for staking may be easier than setting up a node, but it also comes with a cost. The exchange of your choice takes a percentage of all staking rewards. Accordingly, your earnings here are lower.

3. Using a Polkadot wallet

Although using a Polkadot wallet is a bit more complex than using an exchange, the effort can be well worth it. In this guide, we’ll walk you through setting up staking with Polkadot’s official browser extension, Polkadot {.js}.

You can use this link to install the browser extension. Open the extension there and click on Create Account. The extension creates a seed phrase for you that you should write down as a backup in case you lose access to your wallet. Once you’re done, you’ll create a password and name for your Polkadot account.

Next, select the Options tab from the Accounts menu and click the drop-down box. Click on Polkadot Relay Chain to select Polkadot. Then make sure your wallet is filled with DOT before proceeding. Now it’s time to switch to the web browser. Go to this link and select Accounts in the top left.

Click Add Account and enter your seed phrase from the Polkadot {.js} web extension.

Then click on Network, navigate to Staking and select Account Actions.

On the Account Actions page, click the Nominator button. Here you can enter the DOT amount that you would like to credit your account. You can also select a payment term for your premiums here.

Once your assets are frozen, you will be directed to a list of validators. Vote over 16 of them, confirm the transactions via a pop-up and your assets are officially staked!

Is it worth staking polkadot?

Whether the winnings from polkadot staking are enough for you is entirely up to you. But you should be aware that you have to reach the minimum threshold for DOT staking before you can even generate profits. Usually this minimum threshold is around 40 DOT. If you are ready to invest these amounts in DOT, the polkadot staking could be worthwhile for you.

What Are the Risks of Polkadot Staking?

As mentioned earlier, it is possible to designate a bad actor as a validator. If so, your staking rewards and stocks will be reduced as a penalty. To avoid this, be careful with the validators you nominate!

Polkadot is full of potential

Participating in Polkadot can not only be lucrative, it is also an excellent way to contribute to a forward-looking project. Fortunately, there are several ways to use it that will allow a wide network of users to secure the network and make money off of it. If Polkadot lives up to its high standards, the staking process could lead to significant returns.

