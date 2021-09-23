One for the good – Tom Hanks in “The Wonderful Mr. Rogers”

Lloyd Vogel is unshaven. The unshaven character is always the character in need of cleaning, the one whose soul is shattered, who is recourse to the past. In the film “The Wonderful Mr. Rogers” he steps up to the perfectly shaved title character to interview him. And he has the attitude of the angry (not quite) young man who turns the anger at himself outward.

The super-friendly must have bodies in the basement

Lloyd Vogel wants to expose the television man Fred Rogers, wants to expose his unshakable kindness as a mask. Because everyone has to have bodies in the basement, especially the super-friendly ones. Matthew Rhys is wonderfully unshaven in the bird role, as if he had just come from the set of “Perry Mason” and had just put on a few more modern clothes for his role as the challenger of the wonderful Mr. Rogers. In the detective series, too, he was a sore soul with stubble on his face.

Most recently, big children’s television was celebrated in this country – 50 years of “Sendung mit der Maus” and 50 years (originally American) “Sesame Street” (who still knows “Kli-Kla-Klawitter”?). In America, Fred Rogers, who died in 2003, counted with “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood ”is one of the TV legends of the little ones and his song“ It’s a Beautiful Day in This Neighborhood… ”is known to young and old in the USA, as a scene in a tram underscores.

From 1968 to 2001 Rogers put on his cardigan and comfortable sneakers and talked about the world of adults in a child-friendly manner. “I try to show children a very positive way of dealing with their feelings,” he explains to Lloyd Vogel, who is supposed to write a 400-word portrait on the subject of “Heroes” for “Esquire” magazine. And Vogel doesn’t believe him.

Tom Hanks is the man the audience trusts

We do, because Rogers is played by Tom Hanks, who even in the wildest west safely guides little girls to their relatives and later even adopts them, as we recently learned on Netflix in “Neues aus der Welt”, the other Hanks film, who did not make it to the cinemas in Germany because of the miserable pandemic.

Anyone else could only put on the brave’s larva, hide a depraved rear face. But Hanks is the man for good we’ve trusted for decades. “You’ll see,” we think when Lloyd Vogel tries to shake and shake him. Nobody wants to talk to the disgruntled investigative journalist because the great interviews he conducts have nothing to do with the misanthropic decoupling pieces that are written afterwards. “You should finally change your image,” advises the editor-in-chief.









That is not easy, because the youth with a solipsistic father (Chris Cooper), the too early responsibility for the dying mother and the media job have made Lloyd Vogel a person who sees cynicism as the only possible attitude towards the world. He, too, flutters around himself, the new father does not allow his wife Andrea (Susan Kelechi Watson) much of their own space. He fights with his father at his sister’s wedding. “Sometimes the hardest part is forgiving someone we love,” Fred Rogers tells him.

Fred invades Lloyd’s life. Fred turns the tables, he’s interviewing Lloyd. Lloyd doesn’t like that. “Folks, this is Lloyd Vogel – a wonderful writer,” Rogers introduces to his film crew. “The most important thing in the world for me right now is to talk to Lloyd Vogel,” he tells him on the phone. And Vogel unwillingly joins the diner when Rogers asks him “to think in love for a minute of the people who made us what we are”.

A wizard without a wand transforms a man

Sure, after 20 minutes at the latest we know what Marielle Heller’s film is all about, the sweet glockenspiel music of her brother Nate Heller does its part, as does the cute plastic-like dollhouse setting in the outside world. Here one is transformed by a wizard without a wand who works his magic with goodness and reason. It’s a movie like that. In the end, the unshaven man’s beard looks much more well-groomed.

But while it sounds a lot like it, it doesn’t sound cheesy to us. It is good to hear and see all these things, especially in times when goodness and reason are often lacking. And when Rogers’ wife Joanne (Maryann Plunkett) profaned her husband with a smile (“He’s not perfect. He’s a hot head. He does things every day to calm down!”) Fred Rogers appears to us anyway, and all the more so as proof of the victorious good in a world that is in great need of improvement. Not a fun Heathcliff Huxtable with a women abusing Bill Cosby lurking behind. Not one who has used his power in any way.

And the circle comes full circle when you know that Tom Hanks was related to good Fred Rogers over a few corners. Just as he was more closely related to Abraham “good Abe” Lincoln over a few corners. Soon he will be the carpenter Gepetto in “Pinocchio”. Another good one!

“The wonderful Mr. Rogers”, 109 minutes, on Amazon, Sky, Magenta TV, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft, Rakuten TV and on DVD / Bluray, director: Marielle Heller, with Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Chris Cooper, Susan Kelechi Watson (already streamable)