“Nobody is safe anymore”: Johnny Depp complains about “Cancel Culture”

The fact that Johnny Depp is honored for his life’s work at the film festival in San Sebastián has also met with criticism. The actor, who is accused of violent acts in his marriage to Amber Heard, is now defending himself against the so-called “Cancel Culture”, which has gotten out of hand.

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the San Sebastián International Film Festival. The actor also used his appearance in Spain to talk about the so-called “Cancel Culture”. Efforts not to give people who have come under criticism through statements or actions no longer a public platform resulted in “a very complex situation,” said Depp.









The 58-year-old lost a libel case against a British newspaper in 2020, which had called him a “woman thug”. No one is safe from being prematurely convicted, Depp said to Variety magazine during a press conference in San Sebastián.

In the context of such debates, a lot of things happen with “the best of intentions,” said the actor. “But it has gotten so out of hand that I can promise you that nobody is safe. Not one of you,” said Depp. “It only takes one sentence and there is no stopping it. The ground is pulled away from under your feet.”

“That happened to many”

Not only did he have this experience, Depp said according to “Variety”, but remained rather vague in his statements: “This has happened to many. This kind of thing happened to women, men and children.”

Last year, Depp sued the editors of the British tabloid “The Sun”. He cracked down on claims that he was violent during his marriage to his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The judge dismissed the complaint.

After the trial, the actor said he had been asked to resign from his role in the Fantastic Beasts series. The decision of the Spanish festival to present Depp with the “Donostia Award” was sharply criticized from various quarters.