Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant won’t be on HBO until the fall

Instead of this month, the six-part HBO thriller The Undoing will not be released until the end of October. The reason for this is the coronavirus crisis. After all, a new teaser with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant was released.

The Undoing is slated to start on HBO on Sunday, October 25th. The thriller was originally starring Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) and Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal“) Planned for April, but the coronavirus pandemic thwarted the bill (we reported). Most recently, August was targeted, which can now also not be adhered to. As a consolation for the renewed postponement of the six-part, a fourth preview video was released.

Most of the new teaser has almost no dialog. We see the central couple Grace (Kidman) and Jonathan (Grant) try to get rid of reporters in the crowded courthouse who want to cannibalize their public scandal. Supporting actress Noma Dumezweni says as a lawyer: “That’s what rich and privileged people do when threatened. They cover up the ugly truth to protect themselves … and they think they can get away with it.“









The story is based on the novel “You should have known“By Jean Hanff Korelitz. At the center of The Undoing are Grace and Jonathan, whose perfect life is being ruined, as “a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations“To be set in motion. In the official description of the series it says: “After a spreading and very public disaster, left behind and appalled at the way she has not followed her own advice, Grace must dissect her old life and build a new one for her child and family.“

Also in the ensemble: Edgar Ramirez (American Crime Story), Donald Sutherland (Trust) and Lily Rabe (American Horror Story). The screenplay comes from the multi-award winning television writer David E. Kelley, who also wrote Kidman’s latest series project with Big Little Lies. Danish director Susanne Bier (The Night Manager), who has already won an Emmy, took over the staging of the miniseries.

In this country, The Undoing will appear very close to the US premiere on the pay TV broadcaster Sky.