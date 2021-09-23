Nicolas Cage versus animatronics brought to life in the teaser for “Willy’s Wonderland”

Source: Screen Media Films

Yes, the Oscar winner’s career Nicolas Cage has seen better days, whether as a character actor in the late eighties and early nineties, or as one of Hollywood’s most successful action stars in the second half of the nineties. And yes, he’s turned a lot of junk in the past few years. But in contrast to Bruce Willis, who sleepwalked through most of his newer films on autopilot and is often content with supporting roles, for which he appears listlessly on the set for a few days to collect a light check, Cage always gives himself in most of his roles still clearly struggling. Even if the film around him is not the best, it is still often entertaining to watch his performance. In addition, he always comes across curious projects like the surreal horror thriller Mandywho have favourited the trippy Lovecraft adaptation The color from space or the upcoming meta-action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which Cage plays himself and which already screams for cult status.

His upcoming horror film could also fall into the cult film category Willy’s Wonderland fall. In it, Cage plays a nameless caretaker who is stranded in a remote town after his jeep gives up the ghost. To be able to afford the repair. he agrees to spend one night cleaning up the abandoned amusement park Willy’s Wonderland without realizing that the park is hiding a dark secret. The caretaker is in the middle of a deadly trap, a nightmare that has come to life, when the park’s animatronic figures come to life and seek his life. Together with a group of teenagers who break into the park at night, he must fight animatronics such as Willy Weasel, Cammy Chameleon, Knighty Knight and Gus Gorilla to survive until daybreak. Emily Tosta (“Party of Five”) and Caylee Cowan (Sunrise in Heaven) play two of the teenagers.









The ultra-short first teaser for the film has been released. It doesn’t show much, but it does promise that Willy’s Wonderland will be a sinister and bloody pleasure. Nicolas Cage’s idea of ​​animatronics brought to life sounds like a horror comedy story, but the film seems to be taking itself seriously. The preview and the official poster can be found below:

Willy’s Wonderland will be released in 2021. Unfortunately, there is no exact release date yet, but the film already has a German distributor. It will be published by Splendid, the same distributor that also has interesting curiosities like We Summon the Darkness, Becky and Fatman brought to Germany. Willy’s Wonderland would be perfect for the Fantasy Filmfest Nights announced for March, and given the frequent collaboration between Splendid and the festival, I would say the chances are not that bad.

