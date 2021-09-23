Highfire: Nicolas Cage in a new thriller series from Amazon
The streaming provider Amazon Prime Video is currently developing the Highfire series, reports Deadline. This is based on the novel of the same name by bestselling author Eoin Colfer. Nicolas Cage (“In the body of the enemy“,”Leaving Las Vegas“,”The Rock“) Speaks the main role and is on board as executive producer for the animation series.
Davey Holmes, for example series inventor and executive producer of the series Get Shorty at US broadcaster Epix, will adapt the novel.
is a dark crime thriller with a dose of magical realism. His main character, “Highfire“, Is a vodka drinker,”Flashdance“Loving dragon that lives in the Bayous estuary of the Mississippi, isolated in Louisiana.
MGM / UA Television produces the series. Holmes and Cage produce alongside Andrew Mittman from 1.21 about his exclusive production contract MGM / UA Television.
