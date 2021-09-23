Nicholas Cage managed the rights to Butcher Crossing, which were acquired by Saban Films

Saban Films has acquired the rights to the film “Butcher’s Crossing” by actor Nicolas Cage, a Frontier saga.

The deal includes rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Scandinavia, according to various reports.

Behind the camera is Gabe Polsky, who directed the documentary “Red Penguins”. He also wrote the script.

The Nicholas Cage film “The Crossing Butcher” is an adaptation of the novel by John Williams. The film is being produced by Polsky and Molly Conners of Phiphen Pictures with Will Clarke and Andy Mayson for Altitude Film Entertainment and Cage’s Saturn Films.









In the 1870s, “Butcher’s Crossing” plays Nicolas Cage’s character with a Harvard dropout who searches for his fate in the Colorado wilderness. Together they embark on a harrowing journey that puts life and mind at risk.

“Nicolas Cage would be a great way to explore the limits of human nature in this role,” said Bill Bromiley, President of Saban Films.

“Gabi masterfully adapted the John Williams novel and we are delighted to be part of this timeless and touching story,” added Bromiley.

Recent Saban Films films include Todd Randall’s Under the Stadium Lights, starring Laurence Fishburne and Milo Gibson. “The Twist” with Michael Caine, Lena Headey and Rita Ora; and Alicia Silverstone’s wedding comedy “Sister of the Groom”.

Cage recently received rave reviews for his performance on the indie thriller Pig.

