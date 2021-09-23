Thursday, September 23, 2021
HomeNewsNicholas Cage managed the rights to Butcher Crossing, which were acquired by...
News

Nicholas Cage managed the rights to Butcher Crossing, which were acquired by Saban Films

By Vimal Kumar
0
28




Saban Films captures the American frontier epic by Nicolas Cage

Saban Films has acquired the rights to the film “Butcher’s Crossing” by actor Nicolas Cage, a Frontier saga.

The deal includes rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Scandinavia, according to various reports.

Behind the camera is Gabe Polsky, who directed the documentary “Red Penguins”. He also wrote the script.



Previous articleBitcoin briefly falls below $ 40,000
Next articleDisney + Day – An anniversary that can be seen
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv