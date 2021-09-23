New York: “Films to make people laugh”: Adam Sandler turns 50

He’s probably always been the class clown. And yet it was his brother Scott’s suggestion to appear in a Boston nightclub as a stand-up comedian that first brought Adam Sandler onto the stage and into the high art of professional joking. On September 9th, the funny actor from “Big Daddy”, “Waterboy – The guy with the water damage” and “Happy Gilmore – A champ to fall in love with” will be 50 years old.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, it was mostly roles as a clumsy, slightly dumb and yet lovable boy with which the son of an electrical engineer, who was born in Brooklyn, New York played his way into the hearts of cinema audiences. Sandler was the “goofy guy”, a charming giant baby who, despite or perhaps because of his stupidity, turned from outsider to secret winner over the course of many films.

Although the young Sandler had weird, sometimes crude jokes in his appearances in TV shows and late-night programs as well as as a singer and songwriter, some critics also considered him to be a stupid fool that should not be taken seriously. But with the romantic comedy “Punch-Drunk Love” (2002), “Die Wutprobe” (2003) with Jack Nicholson and “Die Liebe in mir” (2007) about the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, Sandler proved that he was more dominated as just gags from the lower drawers of the humorous repertoire.









Humor and wit should continue to determine Sandler’s life – at least in terms of work. The comedy “Yeh Din Ka Kissa” is slated to hit cinemas in 2017. He is currently working on the film, which appears on the video streaming service Netflix, where he plays a manager in Los Angeles show business.

The fact that he was awarded the “Golden Raspberry” for the worst film of the year for parts of his oeuvre does not seem to deter the actor, screenwriter and producer, who lives in Los Angeles and New York, from new projects. “I didn’t start films to please the critics. I started to make people laugh and to have fun with my friends, ”he said in 2013. According to his spokesman, he wants to spend his 50th birthday with his family.

