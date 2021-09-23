New movies and series in October at Disney + – News 2021

In October there is a lot of fresh goods to be seen at Disney + and there is even a real horror classic from the age of 18. He’s guaranteed to make your hair stand on end on Halloween night and give you goose bumps.
“Black Widow” is finally available for everyone at no additional cost, LEGO sends you on a Star Wars tour in the scary pumpkin month, which is pretty scary and the Muppets report back from the haunted mansion.
These are our top 3 reboots for October at Disney +
And here are all the restarts in October that we can recommend to you with trailers:
Also worth mentioning:
Reservation Dogs (Season 1) – Exclusive to Disney + starting October 13th
“Reservation Dogs” is a comedy series that tells in half-hour episodes of four indigenous youths in rural Oklahoma who steal, plunder and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and distant California. To do that, however, they need to save enough money, outsmart the meth junkies in the junkyard on the outskirts, and survive a turf battle against a much more tough rival gang. Filmed on location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, the series is a breakthrough in representing indigenous television makers – both in front of and behind the camera. The indigenous creative team on this show – the very first of its kind – tells a story that has a real, living reference to it, and invites viewers into a surprisingly familiar and entertaining world.
The Gloaming ”- Exclusively on Disney + from October 20th
When a woman is found brutally murdered, clues found relating to her death link murders from the past and the present. Political corruption and shady dealings soon intertwine with sinister crimes and occult practices. Two police investigators with a shared, tragic past find themselves in the center of this spider web. In their harrowing search for truth, their fate is influenced by the ghosts of the restless dead who wander around in the gray area between life and death – gloaming.
Just Beyond – On Disney + October 13th
Inspired by the writings of RL Stine, “Just Beyond” isan eight-part anthology series that tells amazing and thought-provoking stories about a reality beyond what we know. Each episode introduces the audience to a new cast of characters who have to embark on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world with witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes.
