New movies and series in October at Disney + – News 2021

In October there is a lot of fresh goods to be seen at Disney + and there is even a real horror classic from the age of 18. He’s guaranteed to make your hair stand on end on Halloween night and give you goose bumps.

“Black Widow” is finally available for everyone at no additional cost, LEGO sends you on a Star Wars tour in the scary pumpkin month, which is pretty scary and the Muppets report back from the haunted mansion.

These are our top 3 reboots for October at Disney +

1 With Jake Green and Raphael Alejandro Movie

adventure

After the events of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, Poe and BB-8 have to make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar, where they meet the greedy and devious Graballa the Hutten, who bought Darth Vader’s castle and made it the first all-inclusive Luxury hotel in the galaxy wants to remodel in the Sith style. While waiting for his X-Wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa and Dean (a brave boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé tells three creepy stories related to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from various Star Wars episodes. While Vaneé tells his stories and lures our heroes deeper and deeper into the dark, shady side of the castle, a sinister plan unfolds. With Dean’s help, Poe and BB-8 must face their greatest fears, stop the resurrection of an ancient evil, and escape to return to their friends. 2 Movie

Family

The Muppets’ very first Halloween special, Muppets Haunted Mansion, will be available on Disney + on Friday, October 8th. The brand new special features a star lineup of Muppets, celebrity guest appearances, brand new music and spooky fun for the whole family. “Muppets Haunted Mansion” takes place on Halloween night when Gonzo is challenged to spend a very daring night in one of the grimest places in the world … the Haunted Mansion. 3 Movie

Action

After rejecting the Sokovia Agreement and helping Steve Rogers escape, Natasha Romanoff is on the run. Hunted by the government, she makes her way to Russia, where she meets old allies and new enemies.

And here are all the restarts in October that we can recommend to you with trailers:



Movie

Comedy Wild West, in the middle of the 18th century: The Apache chief Abahachi and his blood brother Ranger are responsible for peace and justice. When Abahachi takes out a loan from the Shoshone to finance a local pub, the difficulties begin.

With Kenneth Branagh and Penélope Cruz Movie

thriller What begins as a luxurious train ride through Europe quickly turns into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and exciting mysteries that have ever been told. Based on the book by bestselling author Agatha Christie, MORD ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS tells the story of thirteen strangers on a train, each of whom is a suspect. A man must fight against time to solve the puzzle before the killer strikes again. Kenneth Branagh directs and leads the top-class star ensemble, including Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad.

Movie

Comedy In the course of the sexual revolution and the rise of the women’s movement in 1973, the exhibition match between the world’s No. 1 in women’s tennis, Billie Jean King (Emma Stone), and the ex-tennis champion and notorious gambler Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) as “Battle Of The Sexes” announced and with 90 million viewers worldwide it is the most watched sporting event in television history. While the two rivals are preparing for the match in the midst of the media hysteria, they have to fight far more complex fights with themselves in private. An extremely reserved person, King is not only an advocate of equality, but also struggles with her own sexuality when she feels more than friendship for her confidante Marilyn Barnett (Andrea Riseborough). And Briggs, one of the first self-made celebrities of the media age, is battling the demon of gambling addiction that threatens his family life and his relationship with his wife Priscilla. Together, Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs delivered a cultural spectacle that stretched far beyond the tennis court and sparked discussions in bedrooms and boardrooms that reverberate to this day.

With Jake Green and Raphael Alejandro





Movie

With Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and William Hurt Movie

Movie

series

1 season

Science fiction The horror / comedy series based on the successful BOOM! Studios Comic novels by the cult author for children’s books RL Stine (“Goosebumps”) was designed by Grahame-Smith, who, as the author of the bestsellers “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” and “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter”, excels with the balance between horror and knows about comedy. Grahame-Smith has also worked as a screenwriter for “Dark Shadows” by Tim Burton, “The LEGO Batman Movie” and also “The Saint” with Chris Pine by director Dexter Fletcher.

With Aaron Stanford, Vinessa Shaw and Emilie de Ravin Movie

horror A typical American family is traveling the desert in their trailer. Everything seems peaceful until you get lost in a wasteland that has been used by the government to test chemical and nuclear weapons. But the family soon has to realize that they are not alone, because a cannibal family of failed freaks lives there and soon it is said: lucky whoever dies first …

With Anna Faris, Regina Hall and Craig Bierko Movie

Comedy The lovable but rather naive Cindy Campell finds a job as a geriatric nurse with a mysterious old woman whose house is haunted by ghosts. It is there that she meets her handsome neighbor, Tom Ryan. Together with him and his children, Cindy soon flees from aliens who want to take over the world. Among other things, they are confronted with terrible plane crashes, village idiots, orifices of aliens and finally even Oprah Winfrey.

Also worth mentioning:

Reservation Dogs (Season 1) – Exclusive to Disney + starting October 13th

“Reservation Dogs” is a comedy series that tells in half-hour episodes of four indigenous youths in rural Oklahoma who steal, plunder and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and distant California. To do that, however, they need to save enough money, outsmart the meth junkies in the junkyard on the outskirts, and survive a turf battle against a much more tough rival gang. Filmed on location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, the series is a breakthrough in representing indigenous television makers – both in front of and behind the camera. The indigenous creative team on this show – the very first of its kind – tells a story that has a real, living reference to it, and invites viewers into a surprisingly familiar and entertaining world.

The Gloaming ”- Exclusively on Disney + from October 20th

When a woman is found brutally murdered, clues found relating to her death link murders from the past and the present. Political corruption and shady dealings soon intertwine with sinister crimes and occult practices. Two police investigators with a shared, tragic past find themselves in the center of this spider web. In their harrowing search for truth, their fate is influenced by the ghosts of the restless dead who wander around in the gray area between life and death – gloaming.

Just Beyond – On Disney + October 13th

Inspired by the writings of RL Stine, “Just Beyond” is an eight-part anthology series that tells amazing and thought-provoking stories about a reality beyond what we know. Each episode introduces the audience to a new cast of characters who have to embark on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world with witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes.