Netflix series nominated for two Golden Globes

D.he Netflix series “Unorthodox” by German director Maria Schrader has two chances of winning a Golden Globe. It is nominated for best mini-series and in the category for best actress. The Association of Foreign Press announced this Wednesday in Hollywood. In it, Schrader tells the story of an ultra-Orthodox Jew who fled from New York to Berlin from her husband. The main role is played by the Israeli actress Shira Haas, who is in the running for a Golden Globe for best actress.

The four episodes in Yiddish, English and German are about Esther (“Esty”), a Jew from the Satmar community in Brooklyn. It is a world with strict rules of belief: women have to shave their hair and wear wigs, for example. They must not be touched by their husbands during their period. Esty is initially looking forward to the marriage, but a lot is different than expected.

The scenes set in New York are loosely based on the 2012 book “Unorthodox” by Deborah Feldman. The storyline in Berlin, on the other hand, is fictional. The script was written by Anna Winger (“Deutschland 83”) and Alexa Karolinski (“Oma & Bella”). Director Schrader is known both as an actress (“Aimée & Jaguar”) and as a filmmaker (“Before the Dawn”). “Unorthodox” received a lot of international attention – the New York Times, for example, called the emancipation story “breathtaking”.

The twelve-year-old student Helena Zengel from Berlin has been nominated for a Golden Globe as a supporting actress in the western “News from the World”. In this category Zengel meets Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”) and Olivia Colman (“The Father”), among others.

In “Neues aus der Welt” (News from the World), two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks plays a messenger in 1870 who meets the orphaned Johanna (Zengel), who was raised by an indigenous people. He takes the girl into his care and wants to bring her to her relatives. The western was directed by Paul Greengrass (“The Bourne Conspiracy”). Zengel made her English-language debut with it.









Zengel had its first big success two years ago with the film “Systemsprenger”. In the drama, which won eight German film prizes, she played a rebellious and traumatized girl who was given to care facilities by her mother.

In the category “Best Supporting Actress” Zengel meets Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”) and Olivia Colman (“The Father”), among others. She is now one of a small group of child stars in Globe history with a chance to win. In 2020, the then twelve-year-old Roman Griffin Davis was nominated for “Jojo Rabbit”, in 2015 Quvenzhané Wallis (aged twelve) for “Annie”. Tatum O’Neal (“Paper Moon”), Macaulay Culkin (“Kevin – Alone At Home”) and Anna Paquin (“The Piano”) also received nominations as young stars.

With six nominations, the biography “Mank” is one of the favorites at the Golden Globes. The court thriller “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, the family drama “The Father” and the road movie “Nomadland” also have several chances to win.

No nomination for “And tomorrow the whole world”

Actors who can hope for a Globe include Anthony Hopkins, Sacha Baron Cohen and Frances McDormand.

The German political drama “And tomorrow the whole world” by director Julia von Heinz did not make it among the nominees in the “Best non-English language film” category. There are among others “Der Rausch” (Denmark), “You have life in front of you” (Italy) and “We both” (France) in the running.

The trophies in the form of a gold-colored globe are to be awarded on February 28th. The comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler host the show. A group of almost a hundred international journalists who have been working in Hollywood for a long time will decide on the winners.

Traditionally, the Globe Gala at the beginning of January kicks off the film award season, which culminates with the Oscar show two months later. Because of the corona pandemic, both award ceremonies have been postponed, the Oscars are now planned for the end of April.