Netflix event for The Witcher, Bridgerton and Co .: You will experience these megastars on “Tudum”

Megastars like Jennifer Lawrence and “The Rock”, news about “The Witcher”, “Bridgerton” and Co. – that’s “Tudum”, the big Netflix fan event.
- There is now new information about “Tudum”, the upcoming Netflix fan event.
- The moderators and stars of the virtual event have now been determined.
- We can also tell you a schedule for “Tudum”.
Under the name “Tudum” (the sound that sounds when the Netflix app is opened), the streaming giant Netflix will be holding a large virtual fan event on Saturday, September 25, 2021, which will also include a number of stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “The Witcher” starring Henry Cavill or Jennifer Lawrence will appear.
As part of Tudum, Netflix will then present a lot of information about its hit series and films, such as trailers, news and exclusive clips. The event will last 3 hours and will be broadcast live on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook, among others.
Netflix in the test
Our experiences with the streaming service
Netflix is considered the front runner among streaming services. But can the offer, price and functions still convince in 2021?
The stars, presenters and titles of Tudum
Tudum is divided into 3 one-hour segments with changing moderators. The Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh leads through the first hour of the show from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. German time. She will be welcoming The Rock, Álvaro Morte (the professor from “House of Money”) and 4 “Bridgerton” stars around Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington). In this first hour, viewers can expect news about “Red Notice”, “Stranger Things” and “Sex Education”. Here is the complete list for the relevant period:
- Red Notice: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
- Stranger Things: The Duffer Brothers, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery
- House of Money: Álvaro Morte
- Ozark: Jason Bateman
- The Harder They Fall: Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba
- Sing Me A Story: D Smoke
- De Volta Aos 15: Maisa Silva
- Maldivas: Manu Gavassi, Bruna Marquezine
- Sex Education: Ncuti Gatwa, Kedar Williams-Stirling
- Through my window
- Dark Desire: Maite Perroni, Alejandro Speitzer
- Bridgerton: Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran
Tudum segment # 2 from 7-8pm will be moderated by Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), well-known from the Netflix series “Stranger Things”. In this part of the show, “Thor” Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron show up and there will be news about “Vikings: Valhalla” and “Cobra Kai”. Here is the full list:
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman, Tom Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste
- Cobra Kai: Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List
- Extraction: Chris Hemsworth
- Bruised: Halle Berry
- Vikings: Valhalla: Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter
- The Chestnut Man: Søren Sveistrup
- Cowboy Bebop: John Cho
In the third and last hour of Tudum, “Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan takes over the moderator’s scepter. Viewers can look forward to stars such as Matthias Schweighöfer, Jennifer Lawrence and Millie Bobby Brown as well as news about “The Witcher” and “Emily in Paris”. Here is the full list for the final lesson of Tudum:
- Emily in Paris: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie
- The Crown: Imelda Staunton
- The Umbrella Academy: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper and more
- Army of Thieves: Zack & Deborah Snyder, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel and more
- Colin in Black and White: Colin Kaepernick
- Ritmo Salvaje: Greeicy Rendón
- Rebelde: Azul Guaita and more
- Don’t Look Up: Jennifer Lawrence, Adam McKay
- Enola Holmes: Millie Bobby Brown
- The Witcher: Henry Cavill, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
By the way, you will be able to interact with some of the stars in interactive panels. You can find more information on the official Tudum website.
