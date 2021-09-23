Netflix event for The Witcher, Bridgerton and Co .: You will experience these megastars on “Tudum”

NETFLIX September 23, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Megastars like Jennifer Lawrence and “The Rock”, news about “The Witcher”, “Bridgerton” and Co. – that’s “Tudum”, the big Netflix fan event.

Tudum: The Netflix Fan Event (Source: Netflix)

There is now new information about “Tudum”, the upcoming Netflix fan event.

The moderators and stars of the virtual event have now been determined.

We can also tell you a schedule for “Tudum”.

Under the name “Tudum” (the sound that sounds when the Netflix app is opened), the streaming giant Netflix will be holding a large virtual fan event on Saturday, September 25, 2021, which will also include a number of stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “The Witcher” starring Henry Cavill or Jennifer Lawrence will appear.

As part of Tudum, Netflix will then present a lot of information about its hit series and films, such as trailers, news and exclusive clips. The event will last 3 hours and will be broadcast live on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook, among others.

Netflix in the test

Our experiences with the streaming service Netflix is ​​considered the front runner among streaming services. But can the offer, price and functions still convince in 2021?

The stars, presenters and titles of Tudum



Tudum is divided into 3 one-hour segments with changing moderators. The Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh leads through the first hour of the show from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. German time. She will be welcoming The Rock, Álvaro Morte (the professor from “House of Money”) and 4 “Bridgerton” stars around Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington). In this first hour, viewers can expect news about “Red Notice”, “Stranger Things” and “Sex Education”. Here is the complete list for the relevant period:









Red Notice: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Stranger Things: The Duffer Brothers, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery

House of Money: Álvaro Morte

Ozark: Jason Bateman

The Harder They Fall: Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba

Sing Me A Story: D Smoke

De Volta Aos 15: Maisa Silva

Maldivas: Manu Gavassi, Bruna Marquezine

Sex Education: Ncuti Gatwa, Kedar Williams-Stirling

Through my window

Dark Desire: Maite Perroni, Alejandro Speitzer

Bridgerton: Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran

Tudum segment # 2 from 7-8pm will be moderated by Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), well-known from the Netflix series “Stranger Things”. In this part of the show, “Thor” Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron show up and there will be news about “Vikings: Valhalla” and “Cobra Kai”. Here is the full list:

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman, Tom Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Cobra Kai: Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List

Extraction: Chris Hemsworth

Bruised: Halle Berry

Vikings: Valhalla: Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter

The Chestnut Man: Søren Sveistrup

Cowboy Bebop: John Cho

In the third and last hour of Tudum, “Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan takes over the moderator’s scepter. Viewers can look forward to stars such as Matthias Schweighöfer, Jennifer Lawrence and Millie Bobby Brown as well as news about “The Witcher” and “Emily in Paris”. Here is the full list for the final lesson of Tudum:

Emily in Paris: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie

The Crown: Imelda Staunton

The Umbrella Academy: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper and more

Army of Thieves: Zack & Deborah Snyder, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel and more

Colin in Black and White: Colin Kaepernick

Ritmo Salvaje: Greeicy Rendón

Rebelde: Azul Guaita and more

Don’t Look Up: Jennifer Lawrence, Adam McKay

Enola Holmes: Millie Bobby Brown

The Witcher: Henry Cavill, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

The Witcher: Blood Origin

By the way, you will be able to interact with some of the stars in interactive panels. You can find more information on the official Tudum website.

” Tip: The best VPN providers for more security and data protection