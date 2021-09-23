Natalie Portman defends Star Wars prequels in SNL rap to the point of blood

When George Lucas published Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, the first part of his star saga prequel, in 1999, it received harsh criticism from some quarters. The two successors Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005) changed only a little. In all of the films, Natalie Portman slipped into the role of Padmé Amidala, Queen of Naboo, who has had a close relationship with Anakin Skywalker and later Darth Vader over the course of the story. With a rap on Saturday Night Live (SNL), the actress now dealt against the enemies of the prequels. You can watch the video above.

In the video, SNL’s Beck Bennett interviews the actress about the changes in her life, which she raps about in an intercut music video. After discussing the new Star Wars films and Natalie Portman admits not having seen them, Bennett says: “Oh, they are really good. They are much better than …”to which Portman asks urgently: “Much better than what?” The interviewer realizes the uncomfortable situation, whereupon we see his angry conversation partner in the royal dress of Queen Amidala with a drawn pistol and she utters threatening words to the critics, such as: “Say something nice about Jar Jar Binks.”









The Verge points out that the latest musical performance including Star Wars defense is Natalie Portman’s second rap gag at SNL, which she was responsible for moderating on Saturday. When she first hosted the show in 2006, the actress made fun of her positive role image and shared a rap about fighting, drinking and cheating at Harvard. Within the star saga, Rian Johnson’s Star Wars 8 in particular caused divided opinions among the audience.

What do you think of Natalie Portman’s latest SNL rap and her Star Wars performance?