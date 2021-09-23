Natalie Portman: 15 Things You Need To Know About Israeli-American Actress

15 things you need to know about Natalie Portman

by Bernd Teichmann



As “Black Swan” she enchanted the moviegoers and won an Oscar. Here you can find out what else there is interesting to know about the actress. By Bernd Teichmann

• Her new film is the western “Jane Got A Gun”. Natalie plays the title role of a single farmer who, with the help of her ex-fiancé, defends herself against a killer gang.

• She was born on June 9, 1981 as Natalie Hershlag in Jerusalem. Father Avner is a gynecologist, the American mother Shelley is an artist and at the same time her daughter’s agent. The family moved to Washington DC in 1984 and then moved to Syosset, Long Island, New York.

• When Natalie was eleven years old, a scout from the cosmetics company Revlon asked her in a pizzeria whether she was interested in a modeling career. She and her parents refused.

• She has American and Israeli citizenship.

• She has been a vegetarian since 1989, and has been vegan since reading Jonathan Safran Foer’s book “Eating Animals”, briefly interrupted because of her pregnancy.

• She had her big breakthrough in cinema at the age of 13 in Luc Besson’s thriller “Léon – The Professional”. Shortly after she got the role, she renamed herself Portman – the maiden name grandmother paternal, Mania. The reason was to protect her family’s privacy.

• From 1999 to 2003 Natalie studied psychology at Harvard, which she successfully completed.

• In a 2004 interview with the “Inside the Actor’s Studio” series, she revealed that she had never seen a film in this series before casting Anakin Skywalker’s wife Padmé Amidala in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace”. What’s more, she didn’t even know the difference between Star Wars and Star Trek.

• Obviously a lot of pop bands are Natalie Portman fans. In reference to her bald head in “V for Vendetta”, one band called itself “Natalie Portman’s Shaved Head”, while others wrote songs for her. For example the Californian “Team Sleep”:









• Paul McCartney likes them too. He engaged Natalie for several music videos, most recently in 2012 for the song “My Valentine”. There is a version with her alone:

and one with Johnny Depp:

• In 2011 she won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance as ballerina Nina Sayers in “Black Swan”. During the filming, she met the French ballet dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied. Their son Aleph was born on June 14, 2011, and they were married on August 4, 2012. The family currently lives in Paris, where Millepied has been the opera’s ballet director since 2014.

• Since 2011 she has been the face of the “Miss Dior” fragrance. Anton Corbijn shot the most beautiful of her various commercials at the beginning of 2015:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52Z5ob-6jNI

• That’s what she says: “I’m going to university. I don’t care if that ruins my career. I’d rather be smart than a movie star.”

• This is what other people say: “She’s a very private person. But because she was in the spotlight at a very young age and she’s so beautiful, she constantly attracts attention. Lots of people in the business say they hate being bothered by paparazzi. Do But she doesn’t. Natalie doesn’t care. She doesn’t play this game. “(Darren Aronofsky, director of” Black Swan “)

• Natalie Portman for beginners:

“Léon – The Professional” (1994)

“Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” (1999)

“Garden State” (2004)

“Up close” (2004)

“Black Swan” (2010)