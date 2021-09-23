Thursday, September 23, 2021
HomeNewsMission: Impossible 7: For Tom Cruise, Rome closes almost half a quarter
News

Mission: Impossible 7: For Tom Cruise, Rome closes almost half a quarter

By Sonia Gupta
0
56




The Eternal City makes way for Tom Cruise: The US actor is in Rome to shoot his new “Mission: Impossible” film.

Blue lights and roaring engines: When Hollywood star Tom Cruise is shooting in Rome, leaves Italy Block almost half a quarter of the capital.

On Thursday, police cars with flashing lights and private security guards blocked many of the narrow streets in downtown Monti for hours. Because Cruise shot a chase with a loud engine roar with a large team.

On the days before, photographers had not only photographed the 58-year-old in a dark limousine, but he also drove around at the wheel of a tiny yellow car with film cameras mounted on it.




Cruise was already there at the beginning of October for a new “Mission: Impossible” film by director Christopher McQuarrie. The city praised the weeks of shooting as an “important signal” of the restart for the metropolis that was hit by the corona lockdown in spring. Foreign tourists are currently hardly to be seen on the streets in the center of Rome, bars and restaurants are only allowed to serve until 6 p.m.

The seventh part of the “Mission: Impossible” agent saga is slated to hit cinemas in 2021. Number eight is also in the making.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 201126-99-476524 / 3 (dpa)



Previous article“Pitch Perfect” series planned with Adam DeVine
Next articleFinma is tightening the screws for Bitcoin brokers
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv