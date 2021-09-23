Meryl Streep set the bar high

The actress is convinced that Meryl, who joined the cast in the second season of the series, raised the bar for the entire show. As the 51-year-old said in an interview with the British ‘Hello!’ Magazine, everyone on the set raved about the Hollywood icon: “Meryl is just fantastic. When we saw her at work – and it’s really an artistic craft – we thought, ‘Can you believe that?’ It raised the bar for everyone. I think it raised the quality of the show. ” Nicole especially admired Meryl’s enthusiasm at work: “She has a fantastic character. She is not aloof and is really very authentic.”







