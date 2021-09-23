Thursday, September 23, 2021
Meryl Streep set the bar high

By Vimal Kumar
June 08, 2019 – 1:00 p.m. clock

Nicole Kidman raves about Meryl Streep’s appearance on ‘Big Little Lies’.

The actress is convinced that Meryl, who joined the cast in the second season of the series, raised the bar for the entire show. As the 51-year-old said in an interview with the British ‘Hello!’ Magazine, everyone on the set raved about the Hollywood icon: “Meryl is just fantastic. When we saw her at work – and it’s really an artistic craft – we thought, ‘Can you believe that?’ It raised the bar for everyone. I think it raised the quality of the show. ” Nicole especially admired Meryl’s enthusiasm at work: “She has a fantastic character. She is not aloof and is really very authentic.”




The series ‘Big Little Lies’, in which Kidman and Streep also starred as Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz, is about a couple of women with emotional problems who are suddenly involved in a homicide investigation. Meryl plays Celeste’s (Kidman) mother-in-law, Mary Louise Wright, who has just learned that her son Perry has died.

BANG Showbiz

