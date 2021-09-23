Megan Fox + Machine Gun Kelly: friend chats about double date

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are on cloud nine. A friend of the actress now reveals what a double date with the newly in love couple looks like.

At the end of July, Megan Fox, 34, and Machine Gun Kelly, 30, made their love official with a photo shared on his Instagram account. Since then, the actress and the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, have been inseparable.

Megan Fox + Machine Gun Kelly stick together on a double date



Producer and good friend of the couple Randall Emmett, 49, and his fiancée Lala Kent have already witnessed this themselves – on a double date. “Going on a double date with Megan and Colson is like a date of your own and a double date at the same time,” the 49-year-old told Entertainment Tonight and jokes: “The first half is like a double date. We talk, have Have fun, laugh. The second half they don’t even know our names anymore.

The chemistry was right immediately



The producer was able to witness how Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got closer. They met on the set of his directorial debut. While they were filming “Midnight in the Switchgrass” together, Emmett could watch the chemistry develop between the two.

Slap in the face for Brian Austin Green Megan Fox talks about her new love





“They were very passionate about each other and very happy, and it’s really sweet to know that I had a little something to do with it,” he explains. “The chemistry was second to none, but I thought I was just a good director.” Since then, he and his fiancée, on whose podcast the couple gave their first joint interview, have spent a lot of time with Megan and Colson and “it’s really cute and beautiful and I’m really happy for them both”.









Megan Fox confirms love rumors



There were first rumors of a liaison between the two in May. On Thursday, August 6, 2020, Megan Fox officially confirmed her love with a mirror selfie, which she posted on Instagram. Much to the resentment of her husband Brian Austin Green, 47, who made fun of his ex with a cynical counter-posting.

