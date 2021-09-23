Me, Batman and the genius Jack Nicholson

Actually, Tim Burton’s Batman is more topical than seldom before. For one thing, comic book adaptations are currently so trendy that we can hardly save ourselves from them. On the other hand, Batman actor Michael Keaton was nominated for an Oscar as the main actor in Birdman or the Unexpected Power of Cluelessness and he would certainly not have been able to fill this role so authentically without his superhero experience.

In addition to Batman’s fight with the Joker and its origin story, the film also deals with the drama about Bruce Wayne’s parents. It is implied that the name of the Joker is Jack Napier, who killed Thomas and Martha Wayne at a young age. In addition to the duty to protect the citizens from anarchy, it becomes Bruce’s personal affair to stop the Joker and stop his madness. He is supported by well-known figures like James Gordon and a still absolute master of himself, Harvey Dent.

Christopher Nolan describes the film as follows:

… a brilliant film, visionary and extremely stubborn …

This statement sums it up in my opinion. Batman is no ordinary superhero film, but a work of art in itself.

© Warner bros. A glimpse into the streets of Gotham City

Why I give my heart to Batman:

Batman exactly matches the zeitgeist of the dawning 90s. Something changes in the design and the humor also goes in a more subtle direction. The atmosphere of the film unites the genres of comic films and gangster films with humorous accents. The story is carried by its great characters, all of whom are unique in their own way. Starting with Michael Keaton as the title hero. He embodies the dichotomy that the character carries in himself very credibly and he makes an independent actor. In other words, he does not fade behind Val Kilmer or even George Clooney, who will be his successors – on the contrary. It continues with Kim Basinger, who is a courageous journalist, but cannot decisively counteract the madness of the Joker and so depends on the help of Batman. She is exhausted by the impenetrable character of her lover Bruce Wayne and has to admit that she is not in control of everything. The Oscar winner manages, with her unobtrusive manner, that we take her to our hearts in the course of the film. And finally, of course, the character of the Joker – great played by Jack Nicholson, who describes this character as one of his favorite roles. The psychological instability that prevails due to his incredible stage presence could not be conveyed better than him. Personally, every time I see him, I have the feeling that he is completely in his role, and if I had been a cameraman, it would have run down my spine.









As is typical for Tim Burton, the make-up image is wonderfully bizarre and over the top. By no means ridiculous, but it offers a visual value that means that we can never forget Batman again. A wonderful scene develops as the Joker paints over the painting in time to a shrill song from the ghetto blaster and dances up the stairs. Nicholson comes dangerously close to his role as Jack Torrance in Shining and I myself am constantly smiling because the whole thing is so crazy.

© Warner bros. Jack Nicholson as the Joker

Why Others Will Love Batman Too:

If you don’t love this movie, it’s because you haven’t seen it! Without him, The Dark Knight would not be what it is, and the Batman brand would not be as popular either. This film leaves a great impression and appeals to everyone who watches a dark film with freaky characters. Batman differs from exaggerated slapstick à la Joel Schumacher and does without his helper named Robin, so nothing stands in the way of a great movie night. Even the outstanding performance by Jack Nicholson, which has already been described in detail, will not leave any film lover indifferent.

© Warner bros. Michael Keaton and Kim Basinger

Why Batman Will Last the Decades:

Before this film adaptation, the serious tone of comic heroes was rare in the cinema. If we look back 50 years today, the first thing we think of is Batman, who keeps the world in suspense with Adam West, where they did not skimp on slapstick, and of tight, colorful suits that cheered up the mood. Burton’s film adaptation now dares to take the step and elevates the Batman myth to a higher level. The sight of Gotham City doesn’t let me get out of the raptures. Tim Burton perfectly captures the flair of the rotten big city with a certain sense of culture and so he also lets the finale take place on an old church and finally a part of the city literally becomes the Joker’s undoing. Batman forms the transition to the modern superhero film and had a significant influence on it. It will go down in history as “the” Batman movie.

In this sense: “Never rub another man’s rhubarb.” (The Joker)

With the theme song from the old Batman series as an incentive, I would be interested in what you think of Tim Burton’s Batman. Which bat adaptation is your favorite?