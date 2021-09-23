Mark Wahlberg makes an HBO Max documentary about himself –quotemeter.de

Mark Wahlberg’s new project is called “Wahl Street”.

The pay-TV provider HBO Max, which is due to start in May, has ordered an eight-part documentary series from Mark Wahlberg that is supposed to be about the actor himself. “Wahl Street” focuses on the actor, who is also working on his business empire. The news comes less than a week after Wahlberg’s latest action comedy film “Spenser Confidential” (Netflix) was released.

According to HBO Max, viewers will “learn about his successes and failures, and receive powerful business and life lessons” while also getting to know the colorful characters from Wahlberg’s circle. The production of the documentary series began in December 2019.









“This series will be an intimate exploration of the drive that makes Mark Wahlberg one of the entertainment industry’s most unique stars,” shared Jennifer O’Connell, HBO Max’s non-fictional content and children’s programming director. “Mark Wahlberg is fun to watch and we hope to show both the struggle and triumphs it took to be successful.”