Lorenz Büffel distances himself from Johnny Depp

by Markus Krücken (krue)



Cologne – It was THE sing-along hymn before Corona, with which he even won platinum: With his Mallorca hit “Johnny Däpp”, the Cologne playa star Lorenz Büffel landed the demolition catchy tune par excellence.

But dark clouds have recently risen to the name that the chorus is about. Hollywood star Johnny Depp (57) lost a trial against the tabloid Sun.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star had defended in vain before the tribunal in London against allegations that he had physically abused his ex Amber Heard (34).

Copyright: AP Johnny Depp here (on July 14, 2020 in front of the High Court in London) has to take a violent defeat in court.

The actress had testified that she was scared to death of Depp: she was often yelled at, kicked and even strangled.

Johnny Depp: That’s what Lorenz Büffel says about the allegations

Büffel, who once got to know Depp personally at a concert, of course, the verdict did not leave its mark.

In response to an EXPRESS request, the party clown clearly distances himself from the man whose name he sings about on his hit track: “It would be a real shame if all of this is true with regard to the conviction of Johnny Depp. An absolute no-go in character! Then he deserves the name Depp to the highest degree. “









Copyright: EXPRESS Party king Lorenz Büffel proudly shows the platinum award with his colleagues.

Büffel is now a family man himself. With his wife, influencer Emily Gierten, and their baby, he is happy in Limburg, his new place of residence.

He makes no secret of the fact that it will be different now to start the chorus, says: “It doesn’t change the fact that for me he is one of the greatest actors of our time, but of course it makes me a little sad. I wish him that he learns from it and that he has a good therapist. “

Copyright: Krücken Ballermann star Lorenz Büffel and food truck partner Marcel Klein (before he left) alias Karate-Marci at the street food festival in Porz in October.

But until the time has come again for the Malle anthem to resound over the loudspeakers and buffalo to chant it with thousands of throats from the megapark stage, on the golden sands or in the après-ski areas, the corona crisis will likely bring months into the country walk.

Instead of dapping, Lorenz Büffel is now frying burgers

He has therefore thrown himself into new gastronomic projects outside of music: “My food truck Büffels Express is running and I am pushing my new Doppelhorn beer and my Büffel-Brause from Styria. Unfortunately I cannot perform at the moment. “

You might also be interested in this video:

Of course, he hopes that he can start dapping on stage again in 2021. But then with distance …