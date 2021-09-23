“Like Hulk”: Chris Hemsworth’s most trained Hollywood star?

If his fans don’t get a gasp! Chris Hemsworth (37) has been very successful in Hollywood for years. Especially through his leading role in the film of the same name, Thor, he melted the hearts of fans by the dozen. His muscular body should have been particularly impressed by one or the other supporter – and for this he is now also celebrated: Compare followers Chris meanwhile already with that Hulk!

Is he the most trained actor? Hollywoods? Just a few days ago, the 37-year-old shared one Instagram-Snapshot of himself and his wife Elsa Pataky (44). The fitness lover flaunts his muscles quite (un) intentionally – and the fans almost can’t believe their eyes. “He’s just too muscular to fit into the picture,” “Forget everyone Thor, you look more like the Hulk “ or “What a beast,” remarked three users in astonishment.

But not just the supporters Chris‘Very muscular appearance already noticed – also fellow actor Chris Pratt (41), who will soon be in front of the camera with the Australian – thinks his body is remarkable. “Hey buddy. Just talked to my trainer and he said you have to stop exercising because we’re going to be in the same movie after all – and he doesn’t want me to be with you when you look like that,” had he recently commented on the net.

advertisement

Instagram / chrishemsworth Chris Hemsworth, actor

advertisement







Instagram / chrishemsworth Chris Hemsworth, actor

advertisement

Chris Pratt in December 2019

146 Well, I think it’s too much …



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz