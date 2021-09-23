Thursday, September 23, 2021
HomeNews"Like Hulk": Chris Hemsworth's most trained Hollywood star?
News

“Like Hulk”: Chris Hemsworth’s most trained Hollywood star?

By Sonia Gupta
0
56




If his fans don’t get a gasp! Chris Hemsworth (37) has been very successful in Hollywood for years. Especially through his leading role in the film of the same name, Thor, he melted the hearts of fans by the dozen. His muscular body should have been particularly impressed by one or the other supporter – and for this he is now also celebrated: Compare followers Chris meanwhile already with that Hulk!

Is he the most trained actor? Hollywoods? Just a few days ago, the 37-year-old shared one Instagram-Snapshot of himself and his wife Elsa Pataky (44). The fitness lover flaunts his muscles quite (un) intentionally – and the fans almost can’t believe their eyes. “He’s just too muscular to fit into the picture,” “Forget everyone Thor, you look more like the Hulk “ or “What a beast,” remarked three users in astonishment.

But not just the supporters Chris‘Very muscular appearance already noticed – also fellow actor Chris Pratt (41), who will soon be in front of the camera with the Australian – thinks his body is remarkable. “Hey buddy. Just talked to my trainer and he said you have to stop exercising because we’re going to be in the same movie after all – and he doesn’t want me to be with you when you look like that,” had he recently commented on the net.

Chris Hemsworth, actor

Instagram / chrishemsworth

Chris Hemsworth, actor
Chris Hemsworth, actor

Instagram / chrishemsworth

Chris Hemsworth, actor
Chris Pratt in December 2019


Previous articlePrincess Charlène: Sentimental video! You missed a “magical” evening
Next articleBitcoin.org offline: Fraudsters steal $ 17,000
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv