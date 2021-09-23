Thursday, September 23, 2021
News

Leonardo DiCaprio: Cell-cultured steak against climate change

By Sonia Gupta
Leonardo DiCaprio
Cell-cultured steak against climate change

Climate protection is important to Leonardo DiCaprio.

© AMPAS / AdMedia / ImageCollect.com

Leonardo DiCaprio has been committed to the environment for years. Now he is doing this as an investor in the production of cell-cultured meat.

In addition to his main work as an actor, Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio (46) is known for campaigning for environmental protection. The “Revenant” star is now doing this as an investor in two companies that produce cell-cultured meat.




According to DiCaprio, “one of the keys to fighting the climate crisis is to no longer obtain meat by slaughtering animals, but to produce it directly from animal cells To fulfill the consumer’s desire for meat. “

The Hollywood giant will also take on an advisory role in both companies, it said. “As a committed environmental activist, Leonardo DiCaprio will be part of our advisory board and team of top investors,” says Aleph Farm’s managing director Didier Toubia.

Committed from a young age

DiCaprio founded the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998, with which he campaigns for climate protection and against global warming. In 2014 he was named UN Ambassador for Peace and spoke at the climate summit in New York.

