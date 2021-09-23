Leonardo DiCaprio and many other stars ask US citizens to vote

A few days before the election, the television network “CBS” broadcast a special entitled “Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy”, as did the industry magazine “The Hollywood” Reporter “reported.

“Get active”!

The celebrities discussed, among other things, why it is so important to vote. “Get active,” demanded DiCaprio. “Your voice counts. Please go vote. Make sure your voice is heard.”









Actress Kerry Washington (43, “Scandal”) spoke to first-time voters and America Ferrera (36, “Ugly Betty”) spoke to former Senators William Frist and Tom Daschle. The comedians Chris Rock (55) and Amy Schumer (39) explained in a sketch what you absolutely have to bring with you for the election. According to Schumer, a baked potato is ideal as a snack for longer waiting times, as she joked.

Countless other stars were also to be seen, including the aforementioned Keys and Lopez, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eva Longoria, Natalie Portman, Wilmer Valderrama, Salma Hayek, Kelly Clarkson, Cobie Smulders, Shaquille O’Neal, Shawn Mendes, Offset , Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Maluma with the Black Eyed Peas and former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

spot on news