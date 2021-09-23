Thursday, September 23, 2021
HomeNewsKylie Jenner: Here's how she confirmed the pregnancy rumors
News

Kylie Jenner: Here’s how she confirmed the pregnancy rumors

By Arjun Sethi
0
53




Second child
Kylie Jenner confirms pregnancy rumors

Model Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott.

Model, reality TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott – the father of their first child Stormi

© CJ Rivera / Everett Collection / Picture Alliance

Kylie Jenner confirmed her pregnancy in an Instagram video. The video shows the joy of her family about the new addition.

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, 24, is pregnant. She confirmed this in an Instagram video. After daughter Stormi (3), who was born in early 2018, it is their second child together with Travis Scott (30).

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram.




Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy.

PRIVACY SETTINGS

Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

The video, which Jenner published with a heart and a baby bump emoji on Tuesday, shows recordings of the positive pregnancy test and an ultrasound appointment, which Jenner’s daughter Stormi and a visibly delighted Travis Scott were allowed to attend. Little Stormi also presented her grandmother Kris Jenner (65) with an ultrasound image, which gave her “one of the happiest days of her life”. The short clip apparently also shows the celebrations for Jenner’s birthday on August 10th. In addition, the mother-to-be presents her round baby bump, which is receiving a kiss from her daughter.

Spears with Snake at the 2001 MTV Awards

New request from the father

After 13 Years Under Guardianship: The Dispossessed Lives of Britney Spears

Kylie Jenner confirms the speculation

The media had previously reported an alleged pregnancy. Caitlyn Jenner, who has a large and successful blended family, had previously casually revealed at an event that she is going to be a grandmother again. In a video available to “TMZ”, the 71-year-old could be heard proudly talking about her 18 grandchildren. And then she revealed, “And another one is already in the oven, as I recently learned.” Jenner did not reveal who will give her the 19th grandchild in the short clip.


 Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi steals the show from her mother in cute back-up video

See in this video: Kylie Jenner has published a back video on Youtube and wants to use it to advertise her new cosmetics collection. But everyone only pays attention to one: Jenner’s two-year-old daughter. It’s not the first time that the daughter has stolen the show from her mother.

ldh
CodeList

#Subjects


Previous articleNatalie Portman defends Star Wars prequels in SNL rap to the point of blood
Next articleThe best David vs. Goliath films
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv