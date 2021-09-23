Kylie Jenner exercises twice a day!

Kylie Jenner trains twice a day! The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ actress spoke up on social media on Saturday (May 8th) on the subject of exercise and fitness to reveal that she works out twice a day to keep her slim figure. The entrepreneur shared a video on Instagram and wrote: “Second training begins, let’s get started!” Meanwhile, Kylie revealed that she couldn’t pay so much attention to her line, especially during her pregnancy, because she craved bread all the time. She revealed that she spent most of her time at work, desperately looking for a specific type of bread for sale at Craig’s restaurant.









Kylie Jenner had food cravings!

Kylie Jenner revealed: Fun Fact: Craig’s in LA has the best bread ever, especially this one. That’s what I longed for after all my work, and it’s the first thing I had to eat right after I gave birth to Stormi. “ And Kylie also revealed that she ate a whole load of weird foods during her pregnancy. She admitted: “When I was pregnant, I ate a lot of eggo waffles – and actually I hate eggos, I always have them. But when I was pregnant I couldn’t get enough. I plastered at least three a day. ”Have you read? Kylie Jenner gives daughter (2) a pony for 170,000 euros!