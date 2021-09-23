Friday, September 24, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian and Meghan Fox: Sexy Campaign!

By Arjun Sethi
IMAGO / UPI Photo / Future Image

09/23/2021 9:40 pm

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian have been spotted together often since dating their respective lover musicians Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker. Now they are the latest models for Kim Kardashian’s popular SKIMS lingerie and loungewear line and are driving the internet crazy with the first photos of the campaign.

Long dark hair, a great body and a bad boy in bed: just some of the similarities between the new besties. So it’s no wonder that the two get along so well and are currently driving half the internet crazy. The two of them shot a collection together for the “Cotton Collection” by Skims.



Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
