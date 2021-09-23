Kourtney Kardashian and Meghan Fox: Sexy Campaign!

09/23/2021 9:40 pm

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian have been spotted together often since dating their respective lover musicians Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker. Now they are the latest models for Kim Kardashian’s popular SKIMS lingerie and loungewear line and are driving the internet crazy with the first photos of the campaign.

Long dark hair, a great body and a bad boy in bed: just some of the similarities between the new besties. So it’s no wonder that the two get along so well and are currently driving half the internet crazy. The two of them shot a collection together for the “Cotton Collection” by Skims.

Megan Fox & Kourtney Kardashian: The New Besties In Celebrity Heaven

At least since the MET gala it has been very clear: There has never been a hotter clique! Together with their husbands Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly, the two women present themselves at their best.

Both couples stand out not only because of their looks, but above all because of their provocative and sexy poses. It also becomes clear that Fox and Kardashian not only have a weakness for extremely tight outfits, but also share the same taste in men: tattooed, rebellious, tall and extroverted. The prey scheme of the two covers their lovers perfectly.

While Megan Fox (35) hugs her lover Machine Gun Kelly (31) in the tightest outfits and with kisses with tongue (of a special kind), Kourtney Kardashian (42) also shows herself seductively at Travis Barker’s side.

Instagram is freaking out with these pictures

And now we see the two of them in a double pack: For the new campaign for the shapewear brand “Skims” by Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian (40), the two mothers were photographed together. The photos couldn’t have been hotter.









In the US Weekly Megan Fox says, “I think it’s great that Skims really understand what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and self-determined.”

While the photos were actually supposed to present the Cotton Collection from “Skims”, the focus shifts very slightly. Kardashian himself shared a few hot photos from the shoot on Instagram and wrote: “Apples or cherries? I wear the Cotton Collection @skims “. The two can be seen in the current collection, equipped with fruits and body oil. Hot!

Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to tag the men of the two women under the postings and ask about their “well-being” after viewing these hot pics. The two bad boys have just released their second collaboration, “Born with Horns”.

How much sexiness can the two men handle?

Kourtney Kardashian: “Here I am!”

Megan Fox has always been a sex symbol and an absolute swarm of men. Unlike Kourtney Kardashian: The mother of three has only recently carried this title. For a long time, the Kardashian sister stayed in the background, taking care of the family and children and letting her success-loving sisters go first.

But that has now come to an end: Not only with the founding of her platform Poosh (which is going through the roof on Instagram), but also with her relationship with Travis Barker, she draws everyone’s attention and makes it clear: Here I am!

Her new glow is also contagious. Seldom has the 42-year-old been seen so radiant and happy as at the side of the drummer.

The question arises, what would a double date with Kardashian and Fox look like? It will never be boring! (DO)