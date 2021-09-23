Kim Kardashian’s ponytail was $ 10,000 – Fashion and Beauty

The 40-year-old spent a small fortune on the MET Gala. Even the cost of her hair would cover many a flat rent for a year.

When Kim Kardashian stepped on the white stairs of the MET Gala in New York a few weeks ago, we were amazed: The 40-year-old had Balenciaga wrapped herself in black fabric from head to toe. Even the face was covered. Only her head of hair was visible to everyone.

Kardashian’s ponytail made of extensions was nearly six feet long. NDZ / PA / picturedesk.com

And this almost two meter long ponytail made of extensions naturally had its price: Star hairdresser Chris Appleton now revealed after an Instagram question and answer session that the mane cost a whopping 10,000 dollars (around 8,500 euros).

Cheaper alternative

An expensive undertaking that is also available – at least somewhat – cheaper: Hair professional Kellon Deryck from L’Oréal Paris, who regularly works with stars like Cardi B and Missy Elliott, once suggested the cheaper clip-ins.

Whole strands are fixed in your own hair with a small metal clip and can be removed again just as quickly.

Here the price would “only” be around 600 dollars (around 500 euros) for around 50 centimeters of hair length.







