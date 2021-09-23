Kim Kardashian celebrates Corona break on private island with entourage

fromMarcel Richters conclude

Kim Kardashian relaxes on a private island in the corona pandemic. Your tweet about it becomes an internet hit.

Kim Kardashian got me in the middle of the Corona pandemic Tweets about a celebration on a private island attracted attention.

got me in the middle of the Tweets about a celebration on a private island attracted attention. on Twitter was the tweet from Kardashian capped and reinterpreted.

was the tweet from capped and reinterpreted. The influencer used the attention to draw attention to a completely different topic.

Frankfurt – “Normal” is known to be a matter of definition, also for Kim Kardashian. It is normal for the influencer and entrepreneur to take a break from the corona pandemic in the USA on a private island. And as it should be for a professional social media user, tweeted Kardashian also about it: “After two weeks in which I carried out several health screens and asked everyone to be quarantined, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island, where we could pretend everything was normal for a brief moment.”

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

Twitter-uter: inside hijack Kim Kardashian’s tweet

The reactions on the net were not long in coming. Quickly made parodies of the tweet from Kardashian the round. These consisted of the original text, which was provided with new images. Whether from the horror film “The Wickerman” from 1973 …

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/TlS3KCCHVY – b-boy boooo-eebaisse (@jbouie) October 27, 2020

… or pictures of meetings of CDU politicians …

After 2 weeks of medical checkups and the request to quarantine everyone, I surprised my closest friends and relatives with a trip to a private island where we could pretend everything was NORMAL for a brief moment pic.twitter.com/jnJI0KTWi4





– Youri (@yeda) October 27, 2020

… the number of tweets quickly went into the hundreds. “Game of Thrones” or Oscar winner “Parasite” – a film commentary on social inequality – were also among the references. Even the world-famous Museum of Modern Art in New York contributed.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/FRLaCSe11J – MoMA The Museum of Modern Art (@MuseumModernArt) October 27, 2020

However, the ironic memes weren’t the only reactions to the excursion from Kim Kardashian on a private island. Many comments also testified to disbelief and resentment about the behavior of the influencer. Because in the USA – the residence of Kardashian – Many people suffer from the corona pandemic, some of them massively.

A lot of criticism of Kim Kardashian – it uses the attention

One user wrote down Twitter: “I’ve lost four months’ salary and I’m still unemployed. I help my daughters with childcare and virtual school for my granddaughter. I still haven’t received my 2019 tax return. Nice that you had fun. ”Another wrote of the losses people suffered due to the corona pandemic and:“ So humble, so grounded, really. ”Because so had Kim Kardashian her journey is also described as a humble reminder of how privileged her life is. The New York Times journalist Priya Krishna pointed out a service worker in the background who was on one of the pictures of Kardashian you can see. She described him as “probably one of many who risked their lives with it Kim Kardashian can have a birthday party. “

It seems that she attracted attention with her tweets Kardashian meanwhile not to have escaped. On the contrary, she used it to draw attention to the upcoming election in the USA. “Now that I have your attention … this is a reminder to choose. 6 days. ”Wrote the 40-year-old on Twitter.

Now that I have your attention … this a reminder to VOTE. 6 days. pic.twitter.com/2UPuT9nilH – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 28, 2020

Speaking of the 2020 US election: Kardashian’s husband and good friend of US President Donald Trump also wanted to run: Kanye West. The rapper’s candidacy is increasingly falling into the sand, but despite everything, his wife was able to look forward to a very special present for her birthday. A hologram of her father, who died in 2003 Robert Kardashian. The moving image of OJ Simpson’s former lawyer sends a few programmed greetings to the relatives, congratulates his daughter Kim on her birthday and especially her husband Kanye. He is “the greatest, greatest, greatest, greatest genius in the world.” (By Marcel Richters)