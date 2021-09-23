Katy Perry: Why That After Baby Selfie Right After Birth Is So Important

Katy Perry: The Impact of Her After-Baby Selfie

Even today, self-doubt is fertile ground. Owing to the years of inoculation of paradoxical statements (society, media and also one’s own upbringing are largely responsible), people are still confronted with contradicting messages. The condition of the female body in particular has to endure presumptions that are neither fair nor contemporary: Hopefully no one speaks out loud critical thoughts related to the figure today, but they have not disappeared from the subconscious for a long time.

The important message behind Katy Perry’s posting

Even if serious self-acceptance and body positivity are playing increasingly important roles, their successful implementation is still in its infancy. A rethink is urgently needed, which, by the way, also applies to the state of the figure before, during and after pregnancy: Katy Perry, at least, understood that the carousel of negative thoughts must be stopped urgently. In an Instagram story, the new mother only presented herself with a simple nursing bra from Medela and gray panties from Frida Mom (to support vaginal recovery) – and showed what the figure really looks like just a few days after the birth.

Katy Perry: A role model for many women

Do you realize how much you liked all women who struggle with accepting a body change? Because Katy Perry made it clear what others still need to understand: It is quite normal for the belly to be clearly visible after the delivery. During pregnancy, the uterus enlarges almost 20 times and only gradually does the muscle tissue contract again. So it is only logical that this process can take a few weeks and it would be absolutely absurd to ask anything else of the female body.

Katy Perry stops taboos and self-doubt

The whole thing happened at the same time as the MTV Video Music Awards. While her pop star colleagues presented themselves on the red carpet, Katy Perry brought us back down to earth: With her Instagram story, Orlando Bloom’s fiancée not only shed light on the physical challenges after giving birth, but also on the antiquated taboos to the body during pregnancy are “Not the End of the World”.

