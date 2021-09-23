Kate Winslet: Seven minutes!

The 44-year-old actress had to learn how to stay underwater without scuba gear for her role in ‘Avatar’. Her record is a full seven minutes and 14 seconds. She told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’: “I had to learn how to dive free for the role in ‘Avatar’ and it was just amazing. My longest time underwater was seven minutes and 14 seconds, that was just crazy, crazy. “

Just recently, producer Jon Landau spoke about how impressed he was with his actress’ talent. During a Q&A for the film ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ he remembered the shoot: “We built a water tank with 500,000 gallons of water and we filmed the performances underwater, on the surface and over the water. We trained our cast with it they can hold their breath, because in the sequences they just have to swim, they are not allowed to have diving equipment and they have to be able to withstand long takes. […] Kate Winslet had to practice this and she managed to hold her breath for about seven minutes. It’s incredible, the mind conquers the body. “