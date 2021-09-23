Thursday, September 23, 2021
Kate Winslet resists her director’s retouching plans

By Vimal Kumar
TV series “Mare of Easttown”
“Don’t you dare” – Kate Winslet resists her director’s retouching plans

Kate Winslet in "Mare of Easttown"

Kate Winslet in a scene from the TV series “Mare of Easttown”

© ASSOCIATED PRESS / Picture Alliance

Kate Winslet has been fighting unattainable ideals of beauty for years. In her new TV series, her stomach was supposed to be retouched during a sex scene – but Winslet knew how to prevent that.

While filming the acclaimed crime series “Mare of Easttown” (HBO / Sky), Kate Winslet insisted that her body not be retouched, as she told the “New York Times”. Accordingly, director Craig Zobel wanted to work on the 45-year-old’s stomach in a sex scene with Guy Pearce. Winslet immediately prevented this plan: “Don’t you dare,” she is reported to have said.

Kate Winslet fights for every wrinkle

Winslet has been campaigning for a long time with her own body and face against unattainable ideals of beauty for women. For example, she can be contractually insured that the pictures she shows in women’s magazines will not be processed. She also had the celebrity poster for the HBO series go back twice because it was too heavily edited for her. “They said something like ‘Kate, seriously, you can’t …’ and I said, ‘Guys, I know how many lines I have next to my eye, please put them back there.'”




A “flawed” woman

In the new series, the Oscar winner plays a middle-aged small town policewoman who has to solve a murder and face her own past. Your figure should look natural – and anything but fancy. The crew is said to have used extra lighting that makes Winslet’s skin look dull. In addition, she should have tried to find unfavorable clothes for the main character. For the actress, all of this is one of the reasons “why people feel so attached to this character.” You play a functional but also faulty woman – without a filter: “I think we were starving for that.”


