Kate Winslet regrets working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski

A little surprising and for no clear reason, Oscar winner Kate Winslet announces that she deeply regrets the collaboration with the also multiple award-winning directors Woody Allen and Roman Polanski.

Winslet played the lead role in Polanski’s film “The God of Carnage” in 2011 and was also seen in Woody Allen’s “Wonder Wheel” in 2017.

In a conversation with “Vanity Fair” she now publicly doubts her decision: “How the hell did I come to work with you?”

Kate Winslet: “A goddamn shame”

Winslet explained that it was impossible to explain to her and that it was highly disconcerting that both filmmakers “had such a high reputation for so long and so widely in the film industry, even though they were who they were” – for them it was a ” damn shame ”.

Both Woody Allen and Roman Polanski are accused of serious sexual abuse. However, the cases differ significantly from one another. Allen had already been accused in 1992 of sexually molesting his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow at the age of seven in the home of his then wife, actress Mia Farrow.

The director had denied several times that the events really took place, most recently in his controversial autobiography. No clear legal evidence for the sexual assaults described by the girl could be established in one of the proceedings. A forensic report indicated that Dylan Farrow had not been molested. However, the prosecution remained convinced of further evidence in the case, but dropped the charges in concern for the child's well-being.









Polanski, however, was convicted of the proven rape of a 13-year-old girl in 1977 in California. Previously, the prosecutor said he had offered him a deal that probably broke at the last minute. Polanski fled the USA to Europe and has had to fear extradition ever since. After the incident, Polanski made 13 other films, most recently the historical flick “J’Accuse” (Intrigue).

For Winslet, however, the ratios are quite clear, at least as far as their own assessment is concerned. “I have to take responsibility for the fact that I have worked with both,” said Winslet of the “Vanity Fair”. “I can’t turn back the clock. I have to deal with this pain, but it would be terrible if we weren’t able to speak damn truthfully about all of this. “

The actress took a long break from filming after her film with Woody Allen and will soon be seen in the love drama “Ammonite” by Francis Lee (“God’s Own Country”).