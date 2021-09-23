“John Wick” series guarantees fans an action spectacle · KINO.de

After the success of the “John Wick” films, fans can look forward to a spin-off series called “The Continental”, whose budget is already at a record high.

The revenge campaign of the professional killer John Wick (Keanu Reeves) caused so much enthusiasm among the moviegoers in the film of the same name “John Wick” that the two sequels “John Wick: Chapter 2” and “John Wick: Chapter 3” did not last long kept waiting. And while chapters 4 and 5 are already being planned, fans can also look forward to a spin-off series called “The Continental”.

As The Hollywood Reporter (THR) reports, “The Continental” is to be a three-part “event series” in which each episode is 90 minutes long and is treated like a feature film in terms of production and budget. THR sources report a massive budget of over $ 20 million per episode. This would make the series episodes of “The Continental” even more expensive than the “Game of Thrones” episodes, each of which has already earned over 10-15 million US dollars.

What can we expect in “The Continental”?

In the three-part mini-series, the main focus of the plot is Winston, who is known to viewers of the “John Wick” films as the owner and manager of the New York killer hotel “Continental”. Ian McShane, who embodies Winston in the films, will not slip into the role again in the series, as the plot is set in the 70s and sheds light on the genesis of the hotel chain and the parallel societies of New York. For this reason, Keanu Reeves will not take on a role in “The Continental”. It is not yet known who will play young Winston in the series.

For episodes 1 and 2, however, it is already clear who will take a seat on the director’s chair. It is about the “The Book of Eli” director Albert Hughes. Originally, Chad Stahelski, director of the three “John Wick” films, was also to direct the spin-off series, but plans changed. However, Stahelski will remain part of the project as a producer.

An official release date for “The Continental” has not yet been set. However, the series should appear after the release of “John Wick: Chapter 4”, which is currently in theaters in the US on May 27, 2022 was moved.

In Germany the series could be on Amazon Prime Video and its Starz Play Channel be visible. We will of course keep you up to date on this.

