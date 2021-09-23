Thursday, September 23, 2021
Joe Manganiello + Sofia Vergara: Very relaxed after the dream wedding

By Vimal Kumar
Joe Manganiello + Sofia Vergara
Very relaxed after the dream wedding

Joe Manganiello, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, Sofìa Vergara

Joe Manganiello, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, Sofìa Vergara

© instagram.com/manologonzalezvergara/

Their wedding was a lavish party and Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello were in good spirits the next morning too. The actress presented her wedding ring

Although they celebrated the most beautiful day of their lives into the dead of night, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello looked as if they were peeled again the next morning. This is proven by a photo that the actress’ son shared on Instagram. The picture shows Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 22, having brunch between his mother and her newlywed husband. All three make a very relaxed impression.

Elaborately crafted wedding ring

Particularly noticeable is the elaborately crafted wedding ring that the 43-year-old is holding into the camera as if by chance with a piece of waffle in her hand.




Brunch with all guests

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are said to have invited all guests to brunch the next morning at “The Breakers” Beach Club in Palm Beach after their dream wedding on Sunday (November 22nd), according to “perezhilton.com”. According to this, there was a Bloody Mary machine and huge donuts on the buffet.

Sofia Vergara

Your very own wedding album

11 images

Instead of Bloody Mary, Sofía Vergara preferred a cup of strong black coffee. All three of them kept their sunglasses on for the photo – perhaps a sign that such a night of dancing does not leave a Hollywood dream couple completely untouched.

