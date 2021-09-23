Thursday, September 23, 2021
Jennifer Lopez: This is how Ben Affleck raves about her and her importance for women in the world

By Sonia Gupta
Ben Affleck raves about Jennifer Lopez

Bennifer is the dream couple the world has been waiting for since they first separated 18 years ago. The hype surrounding the re-relationship of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is immense. Almost every new photo of the couple goes viral online, is shared thousands of times and given lots of hearts.

But the love and appreciation of the two for each other is of course not only celebrated from the outside. Especially between the two lovebirds themselves it crackles violently. Now the actor found impressive words for the love of his life.

After the couple made their relationship public on the red carpet with an appearance at the Venice Film Festival, it was now Ben Affleck who was the first to speak about the new old partnership. In an interview with “Adweek” he raved about his partner J.Lo and stated that he was “in awe” of their “effect on the world”.

He is impressed by how she uses her success and inspires others with it. Jennifer Lopez supports small Latina-owned businesses in the Bronx, New York. Ben Affleck explains: “I experienced firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen over and over again how Women of Color approached Jennifer and told her what her example was as a strong woman and as a woman, who is successful and claiming their fair share in the business world means to them. “




Ben Affleck finds only exuberant words for Jennifer Lopez in the conversation and expresses his deepest respect for her: “As an artist, the best I can do is make films that move people. Jennifer has inspired a huge group of people to feel that they are in this Country have a place at the table. That is an effect that few people in history have had, an effect that I will never experience and that I can only observe and admire with respect. “



