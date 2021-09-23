Jennifer Lopez celebrated her birthday with Ben Affleck

A clear signal for the new edition of “Bennifer” – which has been speculated about for a long time – was given by Latina star Jennifer Lopez on her 52nd birthday.

In photos and videos on Instagram and Twitter, the singer posed on a yacht with a bikini and hat. In a snapshot, Lopez shows himself in the arms of Oscar winner Ben Affleck with a deep kiss. The star provided the posting on Saturday with the number 52 and a red heart emoji.

For months, the US media speculated about the possible reunion of the ex-couple. The “Let’s get loud” singer and actress and the 48 old actor met 20 years ago and later fell in love – but they canceled a planned wedding shortly before the 2003 date.

Both lived their lives afterwards with other partners, got married and had children. After ten years of marriage and three children, Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced the end of their relationship in 2015.

Lopez has been married three times, most recently to singer Marc Anthony, with whom she has twins. Her most recent relationship with ex-baseball player Alex Rodriguez fell through in April. A little later, photos appeared in gossip sheets that showed Affleck in front of Lopez’s house in Los Angeles or on excursions together.